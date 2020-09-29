How to wing it

We all get caught off guard from time to time, but there are ways of preparing for an unexpected question.

Picture this: You’re presenting a business proposal to clients and your computer crashes. Without visual cues, you stumble for words, as the cortisol begins coursing through your veins.

Or you get collared by the CEO with an unexpected question to which you don’t know the answer, mumbling something inadequate only to think of the perfect response later in the day.

No one gets through life without getting caught off guard from time to time. But while winging it may not come naturally to everyone, there are things you can do to get better at it.