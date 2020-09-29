How to wing it

We all get caught off guard from time to time, but there are ways of preparing for an unexpected question.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

Picture this: You’re presenting a business proposal to clients and your computer crashes. Without visual cues, you stumble for words, as the cortisol begins coursing through your veins.

Or you get collared by the CEO with an unexpected question to which you don’t know the answer, mumbling something inadequate only to think of the perfect response later in the day.  

No one gets through life without getting caught off guard from time to time. But while winging it may not come naturally to everyone, there are things you can do to get better at it. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package