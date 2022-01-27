Howard Davies: “Does 100% WFH, forever, make sense?”

WFH, or WAH as I prefer to think of it, is back. The Omicron variant put paid to many tentative moves to coax colleagues back into the office, as the government’s guidance changed again and we are enjoined to work at home where we can (but also go to the pub as often as possible). We can expect more “push me, pull you” moments as we go through 2022. There are nine more Greek letters until we get to omega and then we may start to go round again.

A few macho outfits like the big US investment banks began to insist last autumn on a full return to HQ, but even they have had to engage reverse gear. So the debate on future working arrangements has restarted. There are a number of strands to that debate, including hard to measure factors like mental health and the impact on other family members. But what can we say about the consequences for productivity?

Junior researchers at the Bank of England have performed a public service by pulling together a number of papers summarising the state of our knowledge on the subject.