Howard Davies: “The financial apocalypse is not here yet, but the four horseman are hot to trot”

The annual pilgrimage to Washington for the IMF meetings is a rite of passage for anyone in the financial world. I have been attending, off and on, since 1995 when I became deputy governor of the Bank of England.



To the uninitiated it is a curious event. There are three parallel conferences, organised by the IMF itself, the World Bank and the Institute of International Finance, the bankers’ own club. And in the margins, there are both political meetings between finance ministers and central bank governors, and many bilaterals between banks – a kind of speed-dating programme where you look your counterparties in the eye once a year over tepid coffee in airless hotel rooms.



Most years, this carefully choreographed ballet takes place in decent obscurity. IMF conferences typically only make headlines when things go wrong. This year the UK did the publicity business. Kwasi Kwarteng (remember him?) left the British Embassy party to rush home to be fired by Liz Truss (don’t tell me that you have forgotten her already), pursued by a pack of baying hacks.



It wasn’t a great moment for His Majesty’s Government, or indeed for those British bankers in attendance. All the foreign financiers I met expressed their sympathy for our predicament – bankers have emotions too – but rather in the way you do when you know someone has a very sick relative. ‘Terribly sorry to hear about your government’ they would mumble in a solicitous tone. In response it was hard to do more than thank them for their concern, and hope the patient might recover soon.



Others went further in the public sessions, drawing general lessons from our policy errors. The UK, some said, had done the world a service, showing what happens when you appear to lose control of the public finances. The bond market’s revenge was a salutary lesson, ‘pour encourager les autres’ they observed. Our sacrifice might save others from similar folly. Well, maybe, though I am not quite sure that was the government’s intention. And while others may indeed benefit, we may continue to bear the cost, in the form of a risk premium on new borrowing costs, what The Economist has unkindly described as the ‘moron risk premium.’



But while we provided the human interest, and the financial soft porn, there was more substance than usual in the main meetings. I came back with a sense that the world economy is at a crossroads, where dangers luck whichever way you turn. The apocalypse may not yet be upon us, but the four horsemen are mounted up and hot to trot.



The first is obvious: the war and its impact on energy prices. There seems no chance of an early resolution. The human cost in the Ukraine is terrible, and it also casts a pall over the economic prospects in Europe, in particular. There is oil and gas for this winter, but what about the next?



The second horseman – inflation – is galloping alongside the first. The rates vary by country – ours is higher than most, fuelled by the decline in sterling – but the result is that interest rates are on the rise everywhere. The Federal Reserve sent a clear message that they see the risk of embedded inflation as greater than the risk of recession. So belt up for a bumpy ride.



The consequences for highly leveraged borrowers, whether countries, companies or individuals, will be grave. So the third horseman is more an unruly herd than a single steed. History tells us that emerging markets usually feel the most pain when US rates, and the dollar, rise sharply, but there will be other casualties too, as the UK has helpfully demonstrated.



Over the last 30 years, in spite of some ups and downs, the world economy has typically grown by 4-5 per cent a year on average. That relatively robust performance has been driven by a Chinese economy expanding relentlessly at 10 per cent. No longer. Their growth rate was bound to slow at some point, but the zero Covid policy has made things worse, and Xi Jinping reasserted it at his re-coronation. So the fourth Chinese horseman is not riding to our rescue this time.



Were there any reasons to be cheerful? Well it didn’t rain every day. Banks around the world are in decent shape. They are far more strongly capitalised than they were in 2008. There is no looming credit crunch. It is also true that, post-Covid, most Western households still have a financial cushion to rest on. But energy and food price inflation have punctured it, and the air is escaping fast.



IMF conferences, like good bottles of wine, tend to exaggerate the mood you arrive in. I flew to Washington in a concerned frame of mind, and came back home even more anxious. I am, literally, married to Prudence. She is the woman (at least her namesake) finance ministers will need to embrace in 2023.

As I got on the A380 at Dulles airport I was reminded of the wise words of that distinguished economist Woody Allen: “More than at any other time in history, mankind faces a crossroads. One path leads to despair and utter hopelessness. The other, to total extinction. Let us pray we have the wisdom to choose correctly.”

Howard Davies is an MT columnist and the chairman of the NatWest Group. He is also the former deputy governor of the Bank of England and first chairman of the Financial Services Authority.