Howard Davies: "The Treasury is the only effective constraint on a prime minister with a large majority"

The Treasury has saved us from numerous wizard schemes dreamt up in 10 Downing Street for political purposes, which would not have survived contact with the real world.

When you launch a book, for a while your life is not your own. Publishers plan interviews and debates and it is churlish to decline to take part. The Chancellors: Steering the British Economy in Crisis Times is the second book I have written about the Treasury and its chancellors.

The first ran from Denis Healey to Ken Clarke: this one picks up from Gordon Brown and ends with Rishi Sunak. If I live long enough to pen a third, I will launch it in Doncaster, soon to become the outward sign of the Treasury’s commitment to “levelling up”.

This one was conceived as a way of filling the enforced leisure imposed by lockdown. For a chairman, even if you carry on with all your board meetings and strategy sessions, the saving on travel to the office and to pointless conferences was significant. So, my Northern Grammar School ethic demanded that I carped the diem, and produced something in those empty hours.