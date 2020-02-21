What HS2 can teach you about project failure

And how you can prevent projects going astray.

by Stephen Jones

If HS2 has achieved anything so far, it’s to remind us of what can happen when a project goes astray.

While your corporate change programme is unlikely to result in the same public furore, billion-pound overspends and governmental reviews, there’s a lesson all business leaders can learn. 

Of course there are some obvious reasons that megaprojects are prone to veer off course. Building a 17 mile bridge is much more complicated than designing your own DIY kitchen cabinet. They’re multi-billion pound, one-off infrastructure investments headed by temporary standalone organisations bringing together multiple stakeholders across smaller inter-related projects, often over prolonged time periods and changing economic political climates.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Limited free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £42 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT