What HS2 can teach you about project failure

If HS2 has achieved anything so far, it’s to remind us of what can happen when a project goes astray.

While your corporate change programme is unlikely to result in the same public furore, billion-pound overspends and governmental reviews, there’s a lesson all business leaders can learn.

Of course there are some obvious reasons that megaprojects are prone to veer off course. Building a 17 mile bridge is much more complicated than designing your own DIY kitchen cabinet. They’re multi-billion pound, one-off infrastructure investments headed by temporary standalone organisations bringing together multiple stakeholders across smaller inter-related projects, often over prolonged time periods and changing economic political climates.