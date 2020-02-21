What HS2 can teach you about project failure
And how you can prevent projects going astray.
If HS2 has achieved anything so far, it’s to remind us of what can happen when a project goes astray.
While your corporate change programme is unlikely to result in the same public furore, billion-pound overspends and governmental reviews, there’s a lesson all business leaders can learn.
Of course there are some obvious reasons that megaprojects are prone to veer off course. Building a 17 mile bridge is much more complicated than designing your own DIY kitchen cabinet. They’re multi-billion pound, one-off infrastructure investments headed by temporary standalone organisations bringing together multiple stakeholders across smaller inter-related projects, often over prolonged time periods and changing economic political climates.
