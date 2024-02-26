The human touch: How emotion drives business growth

Last Updated: 6 hours ago

As it turns out, doing this in an efficient way isn’t about short term wins and promising the impossible to close a deal. Instead, it’s about having one thing that, contrary to popular belief, should be alive and well in the workplace today: emotion.

This is something I find especially satisfying, as over the course of my career, I’ve prided myself on building experts internally at organisations and powering company reputations. But more than that, I understand the value of supporting customers – often at small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) – on their digital transformation journey, in the most effective way possible.

According to new research , it's out with growth at all costs and in with a more efficient way of hitting revenue targets. Which is good news for businesses…and their employees.

The staying power of emotion

It’s easy to become so focused on hitting sales targets and lead status that you forget how much customer service hinges on human experience. But the truth is that, however much the devices at our fingertips evolve, consumers and employees alike are still here for a human-to-human connection.

It’s not just great service that consumers are after though, but emotion. I don’t mean simply using a customer’s first name. Instead, the emotion shown by a sales or customer experience rep should embody the empathy to share in success, frustration or excitement when an individual shows interest in a tool or decides to renew their contract. And it especially means active listening, which includes personalising responses and storytelling that can make a customer relationship feel like more than just a funnel stage.

This approach has the green light from consumers. According to Zendesk’s CX trends 2024 report more than half (59%) believe businesses should use their data to personalise experiences. This isn’t consumers becoming numb to data-driven targeting, but people growing tired of repeating themselves and wanting representatives to use everything in their power to help them feel valued. It’s a win-win for brands and consumers alike, as individuals can go from casual buyers or passive subscribers to brand ambassadors – getting lifetime value from the company, and giving it back in return.

Turning emotion into retention

According to Aircall’s Voice of SMBs 2024 report, 72% of business decision-makers state that the satisfaction of their organisation’s customers will be the main focus next year. It’s clear that emotion can be a key guarantee of this, as 43% of employees expect meaningful conversations and connections with their customers to become more important in 2024.

Pivoting to this style of leadership is not just good news for customers, but employers too. According to Gallup, global employee engagement reached just 23% in 2023.

By bringing emotion back into the workplace and weaving it into how people deliver success, leaders can help their teams derive more meaning from their work; putting more of themselves into their roles and calls, and avoiding the quarterly groundhog day that most sales teams experience.

One reality business leaders have to contend with is that emotion is time-consuming. It’s not just the extra time needed for the conversations themselves, but the quest for context. For instance, knowing what a customer said on a previous call, what the primary reason was for someone wanting to subscribe, or even personal details such as the name of a customer’s pet. Knowing these isn’t overkill – it helps someone feel heard and not just a statistic.

But, how do leaders balance this with limited time and resources? Is it about keeping 100% of their calls the same and hoping for the best, or choosing to turn 10% into personalised first-class calls? Well, because of AI, they don’t have to choose. This is because technology offers a unique opportunity to interpret extensive data and pull out key insights, topics and mentions that would otherwise take hours, if not days. From here, these can be used to create summaries and ensure reps spend calls inputting emotion, not data.

Calls become conversations once more, and with AI, leaders are asking their teams to be present and engage, and let the robots manage the majority of the plate spinning. Simply put, contrary to our worry that AI will replace us, we should be excited by its ability to help us find the time to be human.

Time to start toying with emotions

No one is denying that change can be difficult. Especially within smaller organisations under pressure to hit targets and keep growth momentum up. Therefore, it might seem like an impossible task to suddenly pivot your teams to embrace the art of human connection.

But, guess what – they’re human and they already have the requisite skills. It’s the job of leaders to clear the path for these skills and communicate to their teams that this is something they need to embrace and to take the time to do so.

When it comes to transformational change, McKinsey has found that when frontline staff feel a sense of ownership, it has a 70% success rate and rises to 71% when individuals take the initiative to drive the change. But if both actions are taken, the success rate rises to 79%.

Organisations used to adhere to an outdated belief that there’s no room for emotion in the workplace. But, as we’ve explored here, for businesses looking to embrace a new form of growth and success, it could be their greatest asset.

For more information, read Aircall’s Voice of SMBs 2024 report here.