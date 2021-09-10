Hybrid work should focus on outputs, not time or place

Getting hybrid working right is a lengthy process of trial and error. But Clear Review's managing director Nick Gallimore argues the best approach is to free employees from time and place, and focus instead on outputs.

by Nick Gallimore

Now the forced experiment of remote working is over, businesses everywhere are faced with a decision. Do we ask our people to return to the office full-time? Do we abandon the office altogether? Or do we try to find some sort of middle ground?  And what will all of this mean for our output? These decisions don’t seem to be easy, and there’s little consensus, even among some of the world’s largest employers. 

Clear Review surveyed 1,000 office workers who worked remotely during the pandemic about their experience, expectations and hope for the future. Here's what we found:

1. Demand for hybrid working is clear 

Only 6% of workers want to go back to the office full-time. The overwhelming majority of people surveyed wanted at least 10% of their week to be remote. This should send a really clear message to those businesses who are thinking of setting expectations for full-time office working – that it is likely to be deeply unpopular.

