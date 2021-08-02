Hybrid work policies: See how your firm compares

What does the future of work look like? Keep up, with Management Today’s live blog on the long-term remote working plans of top businesses.

Now that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lifted the order to work from home, it’s up to employers how and where they want their staff to work.

For some people, working from home has been the silver lining of an otherwise hellish pandemic. For others, it only added to their anguish. On the employer side, remote working has reduced office costs and the long term need for so much square footage in the City.

But the office has always been more than just a place for people to work. It is home to a company’s values and culture, as well as a breeding ground for innovation.