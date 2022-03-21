How hybrid working can help access untapped talent pools worth billions

Workplace Evolution Podcast: In the latest podcast, London Business School professor Lynda Grattan shares her views on how to navigate hybrid working after the launch of her new book.

by Michael Costello
Lynda Gratton

How can managers get hybrid working right? That's the topic of this latest podcast with London Business School professor and co-chair of the World Economic Forum Council Lynda Gratton, following the release of her new book on redesigning work.

In this episode, business psychologist Michael Costello meets with Lynda Gratton to explore:

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today