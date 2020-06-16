What hybrid working will mean for teams

The coronavirus lockdown, and the start of what Bloomberg first termed the world's largest experiment in remote working, has been a wake-up call for many organisations.

While there may have been some teething problems for some, for many the successful transition has put to the bed the long held misconception that working from home means slacking off, and as a result it’s likely we’ll see more companies introducing greater levels of flexibility into their business models in the long term.

That could change the relationships within teams and present a significant challenge for the managers leading them, according to new analysis by The Advanced Workplace Institute.