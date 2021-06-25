Where I get my best ideas: My allotment

"A day at the allotment is like a deep breath for my brain," says Emma Robertson, chief executive at Engine Transformation.

For many of us, creativity during the winter lockdown meant cosying up indoors and looking inward for ideas.

Instead, you could find Engine Transformation's chief executive, Emma Robertson, planting seasonal produce in her allotment where her potatoes "don't talk back" and her mind drifts into a calmer, more imaginative space.

"About five years ago, I started my allotment. It became a lifesaver in lockdown, bringing some much-needed human interaction, socially distanced across four metres of muddy ground. As I am a novice – I suspect I have another 15 years of toil to graduate to intermediate – I have what I like to call my allotment consultants: two lovely retired chaps give me advice on what to plant and where I am going wrong. I’ve learned, for example, that summer lettuce needs some shade and that potatoes can always be relied upon in a weedy patch.