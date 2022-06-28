Where I get my best ideas: A blank sheet of paper

Last Updated: 43 hours ago

Fortunately, you won’t need to travel far for the author, investor and former CEO of Pacific Direct, Laura Morgan’s hack for getting the best ideas - you just need to set the alarm early and grab a blank paper and pen.

Few people get their light bulb moments enclosed by office walls. MT has found inspiration can strike at an allotment or on holiday .

"I'm a very early bird. Sometimes I decide not to open my laptop, but just put a blank piece of paper in front of me.

I relentlessly write and rewrite the priorities that are going to profitably give return. If you prioritise by profit, then every day you start afresh, knowing the business is going to take you further, faster.

Sometimes I also start with a blank piece of paper on those early mornings and ask, what are we not doing right?

At the moment, on every agenda, the word “sustainability” comes first. It is a business imperative that we put sustainability alongside the customer and digital at the heart of the business. If we don't, we're toast.

The best advice I can give to other leaders is to get up a bit earlier, write your "to do" list and then prioritize it by profit. The outcome is that you will complete the things you really need to get done and you're ahead of the game before people get up. Doing that religiously keeps me on the straight and narrow, because I'm always getting something smart done."

Image credit: Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash