Where I get my best ideas: My children
Volans CEO Louise Kjellerup Roper believes her children's outside views are valuable.
Sometimes your best ideas come in a particular place or situation - people watching in the pub, walking through the forest, doing the ironing.
Other times, creativity is less a function of 'where' than of 'who'.
Volans CEO Louise Kjellerup Roper finds that when discussing her day over dinner, it is her 17 and 13-year old daughters whose outside perspective and curiosity challenges her and plants seeds for ideas.