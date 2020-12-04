Where I get my best ideas: My children

Volans CEO Louise Kjellerup Roper believes her children's outside views are valuable.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

Sometimes your best ideas come in a particular place or situation - people watching in the pub, walking through the forest, doing the ironing.

Other times, creativity is less a function of 'where' than of 'who'. 

Volans CEO Louise Kjellerup Roper finds that when discussing her day over dinner, it is her 17 and 13-year old daughters whose outside perspective and curiosity challenges her and plants seeds for ideas.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package