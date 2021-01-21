Where I get my best ideas: Combinatory play

Instead of trying to come up with cracking ideas on the spot, Genius You’s founder Mark Simmonds takes a leaf from Albert Einstein's book.

Mathematicians don't usually have a reputation for being very creative. Analysis and imagination are generally considered to be controlled by separate hemispheres in our brain, after all, with the left being more logical and orderly, while the right side is more artsy and creative.

However, Albert Einstein believed the two are more interconnected than we generally think when it comes to problem-solving and would take violin-playing breaks when he was stuck on his sums. He coined this approach to creative thinking: combinatory play.

Creativity expert and founder of Genius You Mark Simmonds has forged a lifestyle inspired by Einstein’s method. Instead of trying to come up with on the spot ideas, Simmonds lets them simmer.