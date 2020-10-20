Where I get my best ideas: During massages

EY’s UK business consulting lead partner Sayeh Ghanbari finds releasing stress that's built up in her body also releases the best ideas from her mind.

by Orianna Rosa Royle
Published: 5 hours ago
Last Updated: 26 Oct 2020

Few people get their light bulb moments while sitting at their desk, enclosed by office walls. Fortunately the flexible nature of current arrangements facilitates working when and where you are most creative.

Ideas strike some people in the shower, others in open spaces.

As a result of training in Kung Fu, EY’s UK and Ireland lead partner for business consulting Sayeh Ghanbari sees the body and mind as “entirely interlinked”. So when her mind is blocked, she pops around the corner to have any knots or tension in her body rubbed away.

"I train in Kung Fu and have been doing so for around 16 years. I think it has been a significant part of my ability to do what I do at work. In martial arts culture, you focus a lot on how you look after your body, as well as, mind and soul. So having a regular massage is part of my routine.

"When I'm stuck on something that I am not naturally good at I always go to the same Japanese-trained chi specialist who lives very near my house for a nice, gentle massage. (In Japanese, chi yu means healing). It’s a lovely little walk there and back home where I then fall asleep with all my ideas in my head.

"The kind of ideas I try to get when I'm having my massage are for example around how we're gonna run big team events. One time I conjured up a whole event around a mission to Mars. Obviously, my team looked at me like I was entirely insane but it got lots of positive reviews.

"Once I’m cancelling my massages it’s because there's lots of work to prepare off the ideas."

Image credit: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA via Getty Images

Tags:

Find this article useful?

Get more great articles like this in your inbox every lunchtime

Where I get my best ideas: During massages
Food for thought

Where I get my best ideas: During massages

EY’s UK business consulting lead partner Sayeh Ghanbari finds releasing stress that's built up in...

By Orianna Rosa Royle
5 hours ago
Vulnerability won't be enough to get you through lockdown 2.0
Leadership Lessons

Vulnerability won't be enough to get you through lockdown 2.0

“People need to know you’ve got this,” says the CEO of Lucky Generals.

21 hours ago
Want to improve employee engagement? Pay more (but not too much more)
SMEs

Want to improve employee engagement? Pay more (but not too much more)

Financial wellbeing: "Money can't buy you happiness, but it can buy you a jet ski...

By Orianna Rosa Royle
24 hours ago
What makes a great leader?
Leadership Lessons

What makes a great leader?

The gap between ‘masculine’ and ‘feminine’ leadership is closing, says Standard Chartered’s Europe and Americas...

06 Nov 2020
Why Sainsbury's is making job cuts
Reputation Matters

Why Sainsbury's is making job cuts

Don’t fall into the trap of believing that the supermarkets are all doing really well...

By Stephen Jones
06 Nov 2020
How to encourage people to speak out
Leadership Lessons

How to encourage people to speak out

The leaders that made me: Vivek Chaudhri used to hold back from sharing his ideas,...

By Stephen Jones
05 Nov 2020