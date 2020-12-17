Where I get my best ideas: On holiday

As well as souvenirs, Monumental Marketing’s CEO Jamie Love brings ideas home from his travels.

We get our ideas from all sorts of places, but as a general rule, the further from our normal work routines we get, the more likely creativity is to strike.

For Monumental Marketing’s CEO, Jamie Love, nothing quite gets his brain juices flowing like a trip abroad.

Although travelling has been off the cards for most people because of the coronavirus pandemic, Love managed to go on one “cheeky” idea-inducing trip.