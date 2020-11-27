Where I get my best ideas: Post workout

Shedding pounds led to an increase in penny-dropping moments for FoodHub’s group chief financial officer Mohamed A Chaudry.

Few people get their light bulb moments while sitting at their desk in a soulless office. Fortunately the flexible nature of current arrangements facilitates working when and where you are most creative.

Ideas strike some people in the shower, others during a back massage.

In 2013, group chief financial officer at FoodHub Mohamed A Chaudry embarked on a workout regime. “I was overweight with high cholesterol and a big pot belly,” he says.