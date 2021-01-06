Where I get my best ideas: The pub in my garden shed

FirmDecisions’ global CEO Federica Bowman finds creativity easier when she can step away from her home (and into her own makeshift bar).

Some people find their best ideas come in a specific situation or activity - walking through the forest, jetting off to someplace new or sweating it out in a spin class.

But regrettably for creativity, being in (another) lockdown means that many of these activities are currently banned.

For FirmDecisions’ global CEO Federica Bowman, the most creative conversations always happened over a quiet pint. So when Downing Street's stay-at-home order was issued, she decided that if she couldn't go to the pub, she'd have to make the pub come to her.