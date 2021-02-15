Where I get my best ideas: Swimming in cold water

We get our ideas from all sorts of places - walking through the forest, jetting off to someplace new or sweating it out in a spin class. Regrettably for creativity, being in (another) lockdown means that many of these activities are currently banned.

Before outdoor sports was off the cards, Richard Robinson, managing director of Oystercatchers and Econsultancy kickstarted his mornings with the hypothermic handshake of Tooting Lido.

"Growing up as a kid on the Isle of Wight, you learn pretty quickly that life’s about the 'haves' and the 'have yachts'. Physical and economic limitations dictate a patient acceptance of the things you have over the things you could have, and in my case this included swimming: I got all of my swimming badges in the frosty waters of Ryde Lido and the Atlantic draft of Whitecliff Bay because the Isle of Wight couldn’t afford a heated pool when I was a nipper.