Where I get my best ideas: Upside down

Disruptive Technologies' Pippa Boothman is an expert at turning problems on their head - literally.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

As a general rule, the best ideas seldom come while sitting at a desk, tinkering with your to-do list.

To get her creative juices flowing, Pippa Boothman, VP marketing & communications at Disruptive Technologies, reflects on her projects whilst doing a headstand. 

Fortunately, the current remote working arrangements means you can put some headstand practice in to your heart's content, sans strange glances from your peers or worried emails from HR about health and safety hazards.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package