How I coped as a leader with cancer

Lucky Generals founding partner Helen Calcraft has been diagnosed with breast cancer twice. She shares the important lessons she learned to cope as a leader with cancer.

In 2008, I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I was in my very early 40s and had zero symptoms. Then again in 2016, it came back in the exact same place. Only this time, in a more aggressive and deadly form.

Unfortunately, I am not alone. Cancer Research UK’s data shows one in two people in the UK will get cancer in their lifetime. Half of all of us.

I have now been all clear for three years. But in that time I have learned so much about how to live with it and live through it.