How I cut my 80-hour week down to just 14 hours

"The constant vigilance became overwhelming. I was working to the bone," writes Alister Esam. Here's how he turned things around.

Many CEOs and leaders, including myself, suffer from an overwhelming desire to make sure the business they have founded is perfect. As the ultimate driver of high standards, you spot little things every day that need to be improved, you check up on the jobs you want done and chase the loose ends you want tied up.

As my business grew, this constant vigilance became overwhelming. I was working to the bone, doing 80 hour weeks without ever managing to get on top of things. I constantly felt like I needed to be in control. It was a miserable time for me. Since then I have found it astonishing how many other CEOs have businesses that are making them equally unhappy.

Process is the key to business freedom

I initially put process in to control my team, however what happened was a surprise to me. A clear process was what they needed to do a great job every time. When that started happening, I started to gain trust in them. The more I trusted, the more empowered they became and the cycle continued.