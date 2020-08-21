I don’t like Zoom

I don’t like video conferencing. I never did, and five months of regular usage has done little to change my opinion.

It’s true that it is one of the technologies that has enabled us to work through varying degrees of pandemic lockdown and social distancing, in a way we couldn’t 20 years ago. It’s inconceivable that you could run a business without meetings, and in the absence of face-to-face meetings, ersatz video ones will suffice.

Zoom, Teams, Google Meet and the like are infinitely superior to conference calls, which offer no solution to the everyone-talking-at-once problem, and there’s even a minority view that in some respects they’re better than physical meetings.