I was hired to fix Uber’s toxic culture - and I did. Here’s what I learned

Harvard’s Frances Frei reveals how you know when your values have gone rotten, and what you can do about it.

Corporate cultures are powerful, stubborn and rarely deliberate. They evolve over time as a consequence of thousands of small decisions and signals, and once formed they are exceptionally difficult to change.

Yet if there are problems with your culture, don’t give up hope. Even the most corrosive of organisations can be rehabilitated with the right approach, as Uber’s experience shows.

In 2017, whistleblower Susan Fowler revealed the extent to which the ride sharing start-up had gone off track. Her now-famous blog painted a picture of Uber as a dysfunctional den of misogynistic bro culture.