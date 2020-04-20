"I just joined as MD in February. Then the lockdown happened"

Jim Griffin was CEO of automotive parts manufacturer Autins Group when the 2008 recession hit, so he’s hardly a stranger to leading through a crisis.

Despite having virtually no cash in the bank, the company survived by focusing on innovation and expanding its product line to attract new clients. By the time Griffin stepped down in 2016, turnover had tripled and Autins had gone public.

Griffin says his strategy worked because he knew his people, their strengths and how to get the best out them. But that’s not something he can count on now as the new MD of packaging company Interflex.