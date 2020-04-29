"I learned the hard way that a bad market will kill a good business"

New Horizons

My parents had careers in the military – my father was a radio technician in the RAF and my mother was in the Women’s Royal Naval Service – and they both ended up working in electronics factories in Fife, part of Scotland’s “Silicon Glen”.

I was an only child, I went to the local comprehensive school, and my horizon didn’t stretch beyond my home town.

Then I won a place at Cambridge University and I was catapulted into a very different world; up until that point, I wasn’t even aware the “middle class” existed. I was sponsored by the Ministry of Defence to do a degree in natural sciences, ended up switching to economics then joined consultancy firm LEK when I graduated.