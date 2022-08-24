What I learned about leadership when I struggled to write a big presentation

When personal worries subconsciously prevented the MD of ad agency The Brooklyn Brothers from writing an important presentation, she realised leaders need to think differently about their staff.

There are many smart people, saying many smart things about the remote working debate and the increasingly nuanced conversation about flexible working hours.

As the leader of an organisation, I'm paying close attention to the discourse. What's the right balance? How do we make it work for the staff and the company? We’re all trying to get it as right as we can.

But for me, there's something bigger than that. Something more fundamentally important which can be a profound unlock to enable talent to thrive in your business. That is how to support people across the realms of their life.