"I learned what not to do as a leader from being in investment banking"

A leaked internal survey from Goldman Sachs has revealed that junior bankers worked on average 95 hours a week and slept five hours a night. Shockingly, workers reported a sharp decline in physical and mental health since starting their job. Meanwhile, 77% said they had been victims of workplace abuse.

The gruelling findings come as entrepreneur and Management Today’s 35 under 35 alumna Connie Nam reveals that out of a combination of burnout and “hating the culture of investment banking”, Astrid & Miyu was born.

In 2012, Nam left her career as an investment banker to run the jewellery brand from her kitchen table. The business, which started as a side project, is today ranked 9th in the Sunday Times Fast Track 100 and in the last three years has grown sales by 1,000%.