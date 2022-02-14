"I learnt you can always reinvent yourself"

Like 1.3 million people in Britain, Isabel Sachs lost her job during the pandemic. Having worked in, led and founded organisations in the creative industry for 15 years, Sachs turned to her network in the weeks that followed. While connecting with others, she couldn’t help but notice the vast number of businesswomen in the very same position as her.

In a true example of, ‘when life gives you lemons, make lemonade’, Sachs founded I Like Networking to support women and non-binary people looking for a career in the creative industry. In the last year, the platform has upskilled over 3,000 people and helped them to secure new jobs, amassed a community of over 24,000 people and won a D&AD 2021 Award in the Social Hustle category.

What's the best piece of advice you've ever received?

You should only sign a contract with people you trust. i.e sign a contract thinking you really won’t ever need it