How I prepared to step back from my business

Leaders decide to leave a business for many reasons. They might, for example, feel like they’ve reached a stage where they’ve given all that they can and the business needs a fresh face.

Sometimes the circumstances under which they leave can be ignominious, as a result of a scandal. Either way, if it’s not handled well it can be an immensely disruptive time for a company.

In Rob O’Donovan’s case it was the desire to pursue a new business opportunity that led him, and his co-founder Ben Gateley, to step back from the social media company they founded in 2012, Born Social.