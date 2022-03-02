I had a session with a charisma coach - this is what I learned
Charisma hacks: “If you practice these things enough, they become a natural part of who you are”.
The CEO's role is simple, right? You are hired to manage a company’s operations.
Still, when the capabilities are there and charisma isn’t, the result can be a lacklustre approach to work from your team which trickles down and dilutes your company culture.
Essentially, charisma is what separates true leaders, who have the ability to inspire, from managers.