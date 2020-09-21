How I stopped feeling like a fraud

Fake. Fraud. In over your head. Not up to the job.

As many as 70 per cent of people experience impostor syndrome at one point or another, that impending sense of doom that you’re not worthy of your position and that you’re about to be found out.

Impostor syndrome doesn’t just strike in the early stages of careers, though it does most often affect those who’ve just taken on a new role or responsibility. Either way, if left unchecked, it can lead to a lack of motivation, low self-esteem and in extreme examples depression.