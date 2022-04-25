"I used to take every 'no' personally. Now I am more resilient"

5 Minutes With… Tash Grossman, CEO and founder of Slip, the "receipt revolution" app that has just raised £750k in pre-seed funding.

by Orianna Rosa Royle
5 Minutes With… Tash Grossman, CEO and founder, Slip

Imagine this: You’ve been standing in line at a sticky department store, waiting to return a pair of faulty trousers. A half-hour passes when you finally reach the till only to be turned away for not retaining your receipt. 

It’s this very scenario which inspired Tash Grossman to embark on a “receipt revolution” with Slip, last year. The app provides customers with digital receipts for their purchases, all the while, providing retailers with data on consumers.

The company has just raised £750k in pre-seed funding (offering a glimmer of hope against the shocking fact that female founders raised just 2% of venture capital money in 2021). Ahead of its summer launch, MT meets Grossman.  

