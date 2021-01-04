I wasn’t asked before my manager changed my job

Our jobs are more than just a way to pay the bills. What we do at work helps define how we see ourselves, our aspirations and more often than not our life outside of work.

When we feel like we have control of our own destiny, or at least some autonomy in how we carry out our role, we generally perform better. The opposite can happen when we feel like we don’t, as Management Today recently heard after we were approached by one employee of a luxury holiday rental firm.

The company, like many others in the sector, had a tough 2020, leading to a significant loss of income and multiple waves of redundancies. People have had to step into unfamiliar roles to fill the gaps. Management Today’s contact temporarily moved out of their operations role to join the sales team during the pandemic.