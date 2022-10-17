I went to a mindset masterclass - and this is what I learned

Last Updated: 13 hours ago

The former special forces soldier swapped the battlefield for the boardroom in 2015. Despite his career looking great on paper, he had lost his mojo. It’s a feeling his clients resonate with, despite often being at the top of their game. “They've got all the pieces of the puzzle to be happy. And yet, they're not feeling it,” he says.

As I clutched onto my cramping stomach, I couldn’t help but go into the session thinking that no coach, or better yet magic wand, was going to shift my melancholy. You could say Simon Jeffries, mindset coach and founder of The Natural Edge, had a lot to work with.

I was in a particularly foul mood on the morning of my mindset masterclass. I had just returned from a two-week holiday, where instead of being hugged by the warmth of 27 degrees sunshine, I was welcomed by a rude 6 degrees awakening. To make matters worse, I’d just started my period.

My own hopes of feeling instantly uplifted from our hour-long conversion were crushed when Jeffries pointed out that happiness is an emotion, not a goal: “You either are happy or you're not. In the same way that you can’t tell yourself you are going to get really mad. You either are angry or not.”

Still, there are internal and external factors which can add or detract from that happiness. Here are five things he taught me that are in your control and can help elevate your mindset.

Catch yourself

We start with me in the hot seat, revealing what hinders my mindset. Without thinking, I ironically blurt, overthinking. While being someone who analyses much in life is great for my job, it’s less helpful when I am off duty looking at (or rather, obsessing over) the rising interest rates.

Jeffries agrees that it’s common for his client’s “superpower” at work, like being analytical or structure-driven, to slip into their everyday life and negatively impact their mood. More often than not, you’re not even aware of it, because it makes up the foundation of who you are.

He adds: “It's about understanding that actually it is a very powerful tool because it has enabled you to have success. But you need to be able to catch yourself when it spills too far over and starts to have detrimental effects in other areas of your life.”

This could look like taking a deep breath and trying to be more present when your mind spirals, or simply asking yourself whether your current mindset is helpful. The more you recognise when your mind is going into overdrive, catch yourself and then pull yourself into the present moment, the better you’ll get at it.

Turn off the news

As someone who opens the news app on my iPhone every morning, this suggestion startled me a bit. “But how do you know what’s happening in the world?” I reacted.

A bit philosophically, he asked me whether that really matters. For many, war and climate change are anxiety triggers, yet there is little the average person can do to influence its narrative. “Unless you're going to take action, like volunteer in Ukraine, it does not affect you. It does not change your life, apart from you feeling negative about it,” Jeffries says.

Instead, enter news domains (and social media, for that matter) like a horse with blinkers and read the sections that are relevant to your life and career, to protect your happiness. “The world's not fucked as much as it’s made out to be. Yes, there are problems, but you're far better off focusing on how you can impact your immediate environment and the people around you. If everyone's doing that you'll have a far wider impact,” he adds.

Start your day proactively

Attention then turned to my morning routine, which we’ve established begins with news reading. With clear disapproval, Jeffries says that how you kick-start the day has the most powerful effect on how you feel that day. “The longer you can offset that time before you dive into your phone, the better you'll feel for it,” he says, while adding that it hits the brain’s natural wakeup phase.

It also means your day starts by reacting to other people’s messages, posts or news stories, putting your emotional response in the hands of others. Instead, start your morning “proactively”. Jeffries suggests journaling. This could be brain-dumping whatever comes to mind or via prompts like, what do you feel is holding you back right now?

“The point of it is to really try and dig past the conscious level. If you can understand why you see things in certain ways, it's much easier to change repeated patterns.”

Alternatively, try the Ivy League method. At the end of the day, write down the top things you want to achieve tomorrow, professionally or personally. Then turn off your phone notifications for the morning and start hacking away at that list. You’ll be able to react better to whatever is thrown at you that day with a clear headspace.

Do things in line with who you want to be

For many people, the mere notion of joining the army would send them into a panic. “It's the easiest job in the world if it aligns with who you are,” Jeffries says. Meanwhile, he found the corporate world mentally draining. Generally, working against the grain of your true self, chips away at your happiness.

That’s not to say that you should quit your job pronto if it doesn’t represent exactly who you want to be. But there are small changes you can make to be closer to your ideal self. For example, if you were happiest at your fittest but your schedule can’t squeeze in gym time, simple acts like picking stairs over escalators on the tube can make a difference.

“It's not about the calories you burn, they're minor. It's about what you're telling yourself: I am that person who's fit and I choose every small opportunity to do things in line with that identity,” Jeffries says.

In the long-term, it reinforces that part of your identity which in turn builds your self-confidence. “You'll feel unfulfilled until you do that inner work because you're stuck chasing external justifications for who you are, as opposed to leading with internal peace.”

Take five

“You’re just going to have a bad five minutes,” Jeffries was told in the military. Despite being buckled up and ready for battle, sometimes even the country’s strongest soldiers need reassurance that it’s okay, not to be okay. Those five minutes can be literally five minutes or a few days - it doesn’t matter. The point of the saying is to embrace that you’re having a bad time and roll with it.

Whether it’s because you’ve been on the receiving end of complaints from the board, or like me, you woke up in a bad mood, it’s natural to not always have your mojo. Yet in a world that celebrates milestones, productivity and perfection, it can be hard to admit to yourself, let alone your team, that you need a down day.

“We're all going to have those moments. But if we can just look for the small wins each day, you'll make progress and get through it,” Jeffries says.

Image credit: Westend61 via Getty Images