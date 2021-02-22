Where I Work: The caravan on my drive
"As long as I have my laptop, my phone and a good WiFi signal, it really doesn't matter where I work," says business coach Camille Plews.
Coronavirus has forced leaders to get inventive when it comes to finding somewhere comfortable, distraction-free and professional-looking to work from.
In this new series we inspect leaders' current workspaces, find out the benefits and challenges of their new working arrangments, and explore how the experience has inspired their firm's future of work.
First up, we look inside business coach Camille Plews' caravan-turned-office.