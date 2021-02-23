Where I Work: Mallorca

Leaving London for Spain’s equivalent to Shoreditch has been the “silver lining” to the pandemic for Hoohaa’s founder Lorenzo Vasini.

by Orianna Rosa Royle

When the government announced that offices were to shut in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19, I’m sure the following crossed many opportunists' minds: Escaping to a warmer country (perhaps one with fewer restrictions) and working from wifi by the beach.

Hoohaa’s founder and CEO, Lorenzo Vasini, did exactly that. In the latest of our Where I Work series, he shows us around his wanderlust-dream-turned-reality.

WHERE WERE YOU BASED BEFORE THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC?

I was based on London, working for a large digital consulting firm. I managed a team in Boston and London, so travelled frequently.

