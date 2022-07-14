IBM boss: "Define what you can do, and get support for the rest"

Brazilian-born Ana Paula Assis is a force to be reckoned with. Shortly after graduating in computer science, she joined IBM as a sales manager in 1996. After grafting hard in the role for a decade, many promotions followed. She went on to become the first female executive to lead IBM’s operations in Latin America and then held roles in the US and China.

Today, Assis is IBM’s general manager for EMEA. She stepped up in January 2022 and is responsible for the business’ operations, revenue growth and employee engagement across more than 100 countries. Assis is also a board member of Junior Achievement Americas, one of the largest philanthropic organisations dedicated to preparing students to become entrepreneurs. It’s no wonder Forbes named her one of Brazil’s most powerful women.

On growing up

They say that the things that you do as a child shape you and what you do in the future. When I was a child, there were three things that my mother says were very noticeable to her. First, I was always with a book. Second, I’d always pretend that I was a teacher or running a business. And finally, I grew up in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil, where all the embassies are. Whenever we were driving by them, I would tell my mum: “I would love to be a diplomat.”