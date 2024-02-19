IBM UK CEO: “Formulate your pit crew”

IBM’s UK CEO Dr Nicola Hodson tells MT why quantum computing should be on a leader's agenda, her plans for Big Blue, and why she is diligent about time management.

Dr Nicola Hodson has just completed her first year as CEO of IBM in the UK and Ireland. She is a heavy hitter in the tech world. Her experience includes leading a series of business transformation projects at BNFL, CSC, EY and Siemens, then 14 years in senior roles at Microsoft (COO and VP of global sales, marketing and ops) before switching to Big Blue in 2023.

Poaching one of Microsoft's top global executives was interpreted as a boon for IBM. Hodson was lured to the company due to its impressive tech heritage; it was exploring AI back in the 80s and famously reached an AI milestone in 1997, when its AI chess computer Deep Blue beat world champion Garry Kasparov.

As a “materials engineer by trade” she was also excited by its R&D capability, in particular, its advances in cloud and quantum computing. Combine this capability with its consulting arm, and she believed IBM had a unique proposition in the market.