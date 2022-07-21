Is Iceland Europe's answer to Silicon Valley?

Business Iceland has launched Science City in a bid to attract a cluster of fast-growing tech start-ups to its capital Reykjavik. Will it work? MT investigates.

You may know Iceland for its scenic volcanic landscape used in the Games of Thrones. Or perhaps you’ve heard of its blue lagoon, which is one of 25 wonders of the world. Or just maybe you were captivated by the viking clap of its underdog football team in the 2016 Euro’s. But it’s unlikely you would have caught wind that it’s a hotbed for start-ups.

Business Iceland wants to change that.