Identifying misnomers in the technology industry

What exactly is the 'cloud'? Do you know the proper definition of a 'hacker'? You're not alone in misinterpreting these common terms.

Misnomers; a term defining something incorrectly or inaccurately.

The business world is no exception to falling foul of misnomers and some can create challenges at an organisational level. A simple misunderstanding could snowball into legal challenges, perpetuate social issues, and hinder innovation. Dismantling these idioms is critical.

In this article for Management Today, several technology experts tackle common myths and misnomers of their own sectors in the hope of providing business leaders with the knowledge they need to make more strategic and effective technology decisions.