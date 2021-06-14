An idiom to help you innovate: "fake it, make it, reinvent it"

The leader that made me: Jim Moffatt’s former boss R/GA founder Bob Greenberg was full of helpful phrases.

We remember certain bosses for many reasons.

Maybe they passed you up for promotion or publicly dressed you down. In other cases they went above and beyond in order to help you move up the career ladder. Sometimes it can just be for their many pearls of wisdom or catchy anecdotes.

Jim Moffatt recently left Engine Group to join Apple EMEA in a senior marketing role. Marketers are no stranger to the odd wistful phrase or acronym, and there was one boss he remembers particularly for his influential words.