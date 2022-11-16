Idle assets could be costing you billions

Selling your second-hand office equipment not only keeps the circular economy healthy - it also keeps your bank account healthy too.

Take a look around your office; do you have any old pieces of equipment laying around that you no longer use? A set of old desk phones perhaps? Or maybe some printers gathering dust in the corner of a storage room?

If you do, you could be sitting on a goldmine.

According to research from reuse specialist Ramco, UK businesses have nearly £59bn worth of capital tied up in unused but working assets or equipment.