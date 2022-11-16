Idle assets could be costing you billions

Selling your second-hand office equipment not only keeps the circular economy healthy - it also keeps your bank account healthy too.

by Éilis Cronin

Take a look around your office; do you have any old pieces of equipment laying around that you no longer use? A set of old desk phones perhaps? Or maybe some printers gathering dust in the corner of a storage room?

If you do, you could be sitting on a goldmine.

According to research from reuse specialist Ramco, UK businesses have nearly £59bn worth of capital tied up in unused but working assets or equipment.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Get 30 days free access

Sign up for a 30 day free trial and get:

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine

Join today