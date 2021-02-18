"If Boris were a CEO he would have had to stand down"

The second half of our corporate panel give their take on the government's coronavirus response.

There is no playbook for managing during a pandemic. It is hard to develop a strategy when the circumstances continue to change. No leader has found the last year easy. Nevertheless, some countries and businesses have performed better than others.

For our winter 2021 magazine edition, we assembled a panel of experts to give their assessment of the government’s coronavirus response. When applying a corporate lens to Boris and co’s strategy, they were almost unanimous in their assessment that the government had failed to live up to expectations.

Here our second panel of experts spanning business, academia, executive coaching, journalism and corporate lobbying offer their takes.