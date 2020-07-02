The ignominious death of Gordon Gekko

Profit at all costs is a defunct philosophy, and purpose a corporate superpower, argues this founder.

At the top end of a quaint little street in Hampton is a mid-market Lebanese restaurant called Mezzet. A favourite with the locals, Mezzet was opened in 2011 by self-taught restaurateur Fadi Kesserwany. From the day it opened, Mezzet has been busy. Passionate staff, great service, fabulous food and fair pricing have all contributed to make this business a roaring success.

Then along came coronavirus.

On 23 March, the UK government ordered an immediate lockdown. Overnight millions of businesses shuttered their premises. Overnight Kesserwany had lost all his income and, like many business owners, faced the painful possibility of losing his livelihood.