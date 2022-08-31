The imposter syndrome cure

One Minute Briefing: “If someone is made to feel an outsider, it's no wonder they feel out of place,” says Amali de Alwis, CEO of Subak.

Climbing the corporate ranks into the golden gates of the C-suite should leave chiefs feeling God-like. All-knowing and elated from the decades worth of hard work and dedication coming to fruition.

Sadly for some, especially women, the step up is overshadowed by self-doubt. Research has found that 75% of executive women report having personally experienced impostor syndrome at certain points in their career.

But if you are a woman, those feelings are “warranted”, says Amali de Alwis, CEO of Subak, because woman are often made to feel like outsiders. Instead of trying to convince women “to step up or be more pushy”, she thinks those in charge should look at the behaviour they’re rewarding at their firm.