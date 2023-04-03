In-house payroll vs. outsourced payroll – which is the best?

When it comes to payroll, there are two options: in-house, or outsourced. Each has its own advantages and disadvantages, as David McCormack, CEO of HMRC-compliant outsourced payroll provider HIVE360 explains

Published: 17 minutes ago
Last Updated: 11 Apr 2023

In-House Payroll

Advantages:

In-house payroll is a good option for large businesses preferring to retain full control over the process because it:

    • • Ensures payroll is updated any time.
    • • Easily integrates with internal IT systems/HR systems/enterprise-wide solutions.
    • • Guarantees information stays confidential within the business.


Disadvantages:

Depending on the size and activity of the business, reasons for avoiding in-house payroll include:

  • • Dedicated team: hiring, training, maintaining an in-house payroll team and systems can be expensive, time-consuming and labour-intensive.
  • • Inefficiency: payroll is often required on a specific day/time, meaning payroll staff not always 100% utilised.
  • • Legislation: businesses with in-house payroll take-on responsibility to be compliant and up to date with payroll and auto-enrolment pensions regulations and laws. Non-compliance is costly, damaging to a business and its reputation.
  • • Prone to error: businesses having one person or team for in-house payroll, are wholly dependent on their knowledge, efficiency and accuracy.


Outsourced Payroll

Advantages:

Handing over responsibility to another company may seem daunting, but outsourced payroll is highly efficient:

  • • Cost-effectiveness: outsourced payroll companies enable process efficiencies and overhead savings, with payroll expertise and resources in place so you don’t need them.
  • • Expert status: as experts within the payroll industry, they are reliable and guarantee your business is compliant with all regulations.
  • • Specialised technology: payroll technology can be costly, so using an outsourced payroll company means benefitting from their investment in payroll software.
  • • Sensitive information: outsourced payroll businesses are experienced in working with sensitive information, and must have secure systems for storing data.
  • • Contact whenever required: an outsourced payroll provider has people assigned to your payroll, who are always available to answer questions or make changes.
  • • Bespoke: outsourced payroll companies understand no two businesses are the same, so develop a tailored payroll service to match client’s individual needs.
  • • Value-added benefits and better employee experience: providers like HIVE360 go further, with its Engage employee mobile app provides 24/7 access to digital payslips, pensions performance, inclusive health and money savings benefits.

Disadvantages:

  • • Businesses must give up some control: some business owners feel uncomfortable handing over some control to an external company preferring instead to keep sensitive information in-house.

HIVE360 provides expert, compliant and reliable PAYE payroll support and comprehensive employment administration. A GLAA (Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority) license holder, HIVE360’s payroll solutions ensure full HMRC, RTI, GLAA and IR35 compliance. HIVE360 provides its customisable, comprehensive, employee benefits and wellbeing package via its unique Engage Employee Benefits app as standard and at no extra charge to businesses that outsource payroll and employment administration to the company. Available in 120 languages, Engage includes My Health, My Money, My Discounts, My Training, and My Work features and has an average of 100,000-plus user sessions each month, with levels of user engagement topping 85%.


More information: https://www.hive360.com/payroll-pension-perks/

Tags:
Partner content

Interim Talent Development Manager

Bristol, England

£55000 - £65000 per annum + £7k Car Allowance + Great benefits + Scope

Henlee Resourcing

Reporting to the Head of HR, the scope will be to look at the company's current Talent offering, then build, manage, and maintain a modernised function, focused on attracting, developing, and retaining the best talent across their UK business.

Apply for this job

Procurement Specialist

London

GBP55000 - GBP65000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Consultant Role- Leading Top 100- Forbes Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist- £65K+ Exciting Benefits Prestigious Central London Office Location.

Apply for this job

Global Category Manager - Professional Services

London

GBP65000 - GBP75000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Professional Services Senior Category manager - Global Consultancy Major - Prestigious, Blue-Chip Brand - Central London HQ - £60-75k + Generous Packa

Apply for this job

Finance Manager - 1 Year FTC (Maternity Cover) 0.6FTE

Homeworking

£50,000 per annum

Society for Applied Microbiology

Finance Manager - 1 Year FTC (Maternity Cover) 0.6FTE This is an exciting opportunity for a finance professional to lead in the development of the ...

Apply for this job

Procurement Category Manager - Prof Services

London

GBP70000 - GBP80000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Senior Procurement Category Manager - Professional Services (FINANCE) - Big4 Advisory Major - £70-80k + Excellent Benefit - London/WFH Renowned for th

Apply for this job

Professional Services Category Manager

London

GBP75000 - GBP90000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Global Category Manager- Professional Services - FTSE100 Major - London - £90k + PackageOver the last 5 years, this prestigious consultancy major have

Apply for this job

Global Procurement Category Manager - Logistics

London

GBP75000 - GBP85000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Category Manager - Warehousing & Transport Logistics - Global Consultancy Major - £80k + Car & Bonus + Excellent Benefits Package - REMOTE

Apply for this job

Head of Procurement

Devizes, Wiltshire

Up to £65,000 plus benefits including a bonus

Cross Manufacturing Co (1938) Ltd

The Role: Responsibility and accountability for the purchase of goods, materials and services to ensure that the company’s operational needs are me...

Apply for this job

New Business Director - Retail Experience Agency - London

London

£60000.00 - £80000.00 per annum + plus bonus and benefits

DNA Recruit

New Business Director - Retail Experience Agency - London Salary up to £80K DOE

Apply for this job

Account Director - Activation Agency - London

London

£65000.00 - £75000.00 per annum + plus bonus and benefits

DNA Recruit

Account Director - Brand Partnerships and Activation Agency - London - £75K

Apply for this job

Interim HR Talent Partner / Talent Management

London, England

£275.00 - £400.00 per day

Hays

Interim HR Talent Partner / HR Business Partner (Talent focus) -London Hybrid -Immediate start - Inside scope Support design and implementation of the Talent Management related modules on Success Factors. £300-375 per day

Apply for this job

Procurement Business Partner - Indirects & Cost Optimisation

London

GBP65000 - GBP75000 per annum + + Package

Bramwith Consulting

This award winning Media Organisation are seeking an up-and-coming indirect procurement manager to join their specialist procurement function, centered around cost saving projects within procurement and the wider business.

Apply for this job

IT Procurement Manager - Award-winning function

Homeworking

GBP50000 - GBP60000 per annum + Flexible working + package

Bramwith Consulting

Indirect Procurement Specialist - Award-Winning FMCG Procurement Function - 50k - 60k + package with flexible working

Apply for this job

Procurement Specialist

London

GBP55000 - GBP65000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Consultant Role- Leading Top 100- Forbes Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist- £65K+ Exciting Benefits Prestigious Central London Office Location.

Apply for this job

Procurement Business Partner - Indirects & Cost Optimisation

London

GBP65000 - GBP75000 per annum + + Package

Bramwith Consulting

This award winning Media Organisation are seeking an up-and-coming indirect procurement manager to join their specialist procurement function, centered around cost saving projects within procurement and the wider business.

Apply for this job

Digital Associate Director

London

Market related

Reuben Sinclair

Job Title: Digital Associate Director - Digital Health - Leading PR & Comms Consultancy Location: City of London/hybrid Working Salary: Compet

Apply for this job

Associate Director  Healthcare PR

London

£75000 - £85000 per annum

Media Contacts

A global PR consultancy needs an additional associate director for its thriving London healthcare office. You will be joining a team of experts at driving...

Apply for this job

Project Procurement Manager - Television Projects

Homeworking

GBP60000 - GBP65000 per annum + + Benefits

Bramwith Consulting

Leading multimedia organisation seek an ambitious and energetic procurement candidate to join their highly regarded team in a unique and exciting position.

Apply for this job

Procurement Manager - Indirects - Global Media Firm

Homeworking

GBP65000 - GBP75000 per annum + + Benefits

Bramwith Consulting

This household name is seeking a bright & commercially aware indirect procurement candidate to join their growing function.

Apply for this job

Indirect Procurement Director / £110k + Package

Homeworking

GBP90000 - GBP110000 per annum + Benefits inc. Bonus

Bramwith Consulting

Indirect Procurement Director / Industry-Leading Boutique Consultancy / Best-in-Class / London / Flexible Working / £90,000 - £110,000 + Package

Apply for this job

Indirect Senior Sourcing Specialist / Industry-Leading Law Firm

Homeworking

GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum + Bonus

Bramwith Consulting

Indirect Senior Sourcing Specialist / Global Industry-Leading Law Firm / Rapid Career Progression / Flexible Working / London / £60,000 - £70,000 + Benefits inc. Bonus

Apply for this job

IT Procurement Manager - Sustainable Technology Firm

Homeworking

GBP80000 - GBP85000 per annum + bonus + home working

Bramwith Consulting

IT Procurement Manager - Sustainable Technology Firm Location: Remote with option to go into office in Central London Salary: £60-70,000 plus package

Apply for this job

HR Business Partner

Oxford, England

Negotiable

Hays

We are looking for an established HR Business Partner for one of our Oxfordshire clients.

Apply for this job

IT Procurement Manager - Global Technology Firm

Homeworking

GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum + remote working + package

Bramwith Consulting

IT Procurement Manager - Global Sustainable Technology Firm - Remote working - 60k - 70k plus package

Apply for this job

GAD

London

£70000.00 - £75000.00 per annum

Tomorrow Recruitment

We're working with an award-winning, creative advertising agency who are in the top tier of corporate / b2b comms. They share a highly collaborative,

Apply for this job

Director of HR – BMAT

Harlow

To £80,000 (more may be available for an outstanding candidate)

BMAT

We are looking to appoint a high-quality HR professional to shape and develop our future provision.

Apply for this job

Reward Manager

Midlands

c.£75,000 basic salary plus car allowance, bonus & benefits

Astrum HR Search & Selection

Reward Manager – 6-12 month FTC/Permanent - Hybrid working Midlands c.£75,000 basic salary plus car allowance, bonus & benefits (FTE) Our Clien...

Apply for this job

Reward Manager

Midlands

c.£75,000 basic salary plus car allowance, bonus & benefits

Astrum HR Search & Selection

Reward Manager – 6-12 month FTC/Permanent - Hybrid working Midlands c.£75,000 basic salary plus car allowance, bonus & benefits (FTE) Our Clien...

Apply for this job

Database Project Manager & Analyst

London

£50k per year + pro-rata

Harris Hill

Are you an experienced Database Manager and Analyst who wants to work part-time (22.2 hours a week) for an amazing disability charity?

Apply for this job

Employee Relations Specialist

Henley-On-Thames, England

£350.00 - £400.00 per day

Hays

Employee Relations Specialist

Apply for this job

Head of Medical Staffing

Hertfordshire, England

£56000 - £65000 per annum

Morgan Law

Are you an experienced Head of Medical Staffing specialist looking for a new role?

Apply for this job

Recruitment Manager

East London, England

£50000 - £55000 per annum

Morgan Law

Are you an experienced recruitment manager looking for a new role ?

Apply for this job

Indirect Procurement - Broadcast Media

London

GBP50000 - GBP60000 per annum + + Package

Bramwith Consulting

This global media organisation are currently undergoing an exciting transformative period, and are seeking a Strategic Procurement Management to drive strategy for the procurement on the largest television and entertainment projects in the organisation's

Apply for this job

Mass Engagement Director

Hybrid Working

£77,000 to £87,000 depending on experience with excellent benefits

WaterAid

Join us as Mass Engagement Director and bring your expertise to lead a highly successful and motivated team of experts to ever greater success.

Apply for this job

Performance, Insights and Innovation Director

Hybrid Working

£77,000 to £87,000 depending on experience with excellent benefits.

WaterAid

Join us and use your skills in performance, insight and innovation to play a vital role and drive forward major future success.

Apply for this job

E-Rostering Manager

London, England

£47154 - £52936 per annum

Morgan Law

We have a fantastic opportunity for a E-Rostering Manager to join an NHS Foundation Trust based in London. The e-Rostering Manager will provide day-to-day management of the e-Rostering system and processes for the trust.

Apply for this job

Procurement Specialist

London

GBP55000 - GBP65000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Consultant Role- Leading Top 100- Forbes Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist- £65K+ Exciting Benefits Prestigious Central London Office Location.

Apply for this job

Global and UK Communications Director

UK / Hybrid Working

UK salary is £77,000 to £87,000 depending on experience with excellent benefits. Salaries and benefi

WaterAid

Join us as Global and UK Communications Director and play a crucial role in championing the importance of Communications in achieving our mission.

Apply for this job

Associate Director, Engineering

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire / Hybrid Working

£43,414 - £61,823

CHM

This is an opportunity to be the lead fundraiser for the Department of Engineering, one of the most exciting & largest Departments of the University.

Apply for this job

People Business Partner - Bedford

Bedfordshire, England

Excellent Package and Benefits

Wright Solutions

This well-known and market leading organisation is recruiting for an HR Business Partner to support their distribution centre in Bedford.

Apply for this job

CRM Project Manager

Office-based from one of our national offices (London,Edinburgh,Cardiff,Belfast)& remote flexibility

£57,448 - £62,866 per annum (more may be offered to exceptional candidate) plus excellent benefits

CHM

This charity is going through an exciting and vital data and technology transformation into a programme of work (called Project Sage).

Apply for this job

3rd Party Outsourcing Procurement Manager

Kettering

GBP60000 - GBP75000 per annum + + Package

Bramwith Consulting

An exciting opportunity has arisen to join a best-in-class procurement function following the advent of an expansive transformation period.

Apply for this job

Specialist Procurement Consultant opportunity, Saudi Arabia

Homeworking

GBP60000 - GBP75000 per annum + living allowances

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Lead opportunity - Flagship Mega Project in Saudi Arabia - Renewable Energy & Sustainable Technologies - Saudi Arabia - 25,000-35,000 SAR

Apply for this job

Senior Capital Procurement Category Lead / Best-in-Class

Homeworking

GBP70000 - GBP80000 per annum + Bonus

Bramwith Consulting

Senior Capital Procurement Category Lead / Best-in-Class Utilities Organisation / Transformational Procurement / Leeds / Flexible Working / £70,000 - £80,000 + Benefits inc. Bonus

Apply for this job

Procurement Specialist

London

GBP55000 - GBP65000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Direct Procurement Specialist- Leading Automotive Firm- £40-50K- London Based

Apply for this job

Organisational Development Manager

Crawley, England

£45000.00 - £56000.00 per annum

Hays

A Organisational Development Manager for the NHS in Crawley

Apply for this job

Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Manager

Crawley, England

£45000.00 - £55500.00 per annum + benefits

Hays

A permanent Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Manager for a NHS organisation in Crawley

Apply for this job

Procurement Specialist

London

GBP55000 - GBP65000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Consultant Role- Leading Top 100- Forbes Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist- £65K+ Exciting Benefits Prestigious Central London Office Location.

Apply for this job

Head of Business Development and Marketing

Working from home with the occasional visit to London

£45k to £50k

Aesop

Aesop is delighted to be recruiting for a Head of Business Development and Marketing professional.

Apply for this job

Head of HR, Performance and Communications

West Surrey

Up to £80,500 per annum

Surrey Heath Borough Council

Head of HR, Performance and Communications Salary: Up to £80,500 per annum Grade: SH31 Contract: Permanent Hours: 37 per week Location: West Surrey...

Apply for this job

Interim HR Director - Professional services

London, England

£800.00 - £900.00 per day

Hays

Interim HR Director job - London - Hybrid - 1 day per week in office £800-900 per day inside scope via umbrella company Immediate start

Apply for this job

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR / ASSOCIATE | Energy, Renewables, Corporate

London (Central), London (Greater)

up to £70k+++

Carter Ferris

Great, global agency and multi award-winning team, looking for strong Senior Account Director and Associate Director with experience of the energy ...

Apply for this job

Interim Indirect Procurement Specialist

Homeworking

EUR600 - EUR700 per day +

Bramwith Consulting

This rapidly growing online commerce business is looking for short-term support until the end of the year to help during a peak period of contract negotiations.

Apply for this job

Interim Indirect Procurement Specialist

Homeworking

EUR600 - EUR700 per day +

Bramwith Consulting

This rapidly growing online commerce business is looking for short-term support until the end of the year to help during a peak period of contract negotiations.

Apply for this job

Interim Indirect Procurement Specialist

Homeworking

EUR600 - EUR700 per day +

Bramwith Consulting

This rapidly growing online commerce business is looking for short-term support until the end of the year to help during a peak period of contract negotiations.

Apply for this job

Interim Indirect Procurement Specialist

Homeworking

EUR600 - EUR700 per day +

Bramwith Consulting

This rapidly growing online commerce business is looking for short-term support until the end of the year to help during a peak period of contract negotiations.

Apply for this job

Senior Resourcing and Talent Specialist

Swindon, England

£500.00 - £750.00 per day + WFH mainly

Hays

Senior Resourcing and Talent Specialist, to £750 per day out of scope, 6 mth interim, mainly WFH. Full/part time. Swindon public sector organisation - supports equality, diversity and inclusion and provides a supportive workplace.

Apply for this job

Head of Evaluation and Research

London

£50520 - £51468 Per Annum £50,520 per year, rising to £51,468 per year after 1 year and successful p

NFP People

Head of Evaluation and Research We have a rewarding opportunity for a Head of Evaluation and Research to drive change to improve the lives of service users in the exciting new role. Offering flexible working, this is a really great opportunity to

Apply for this job

HRBP - North of England and Scotland

Perth, Scotland

£55000 - £65000 per annum + car allow, bonus, bens and 30 days holiday

Henlee Resourcing

Reporting to an engaging and developmental People Director, the purpose of the role is to create a sense of belonging, teamwork, vision, community and purpose around the people agenda.

Apply for this job

HRBP - North of England and Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland

£55000 - £65000 per annum + car allow, bonus, bens and 30 days holiday

Henlee Resourcing

Reporting to an engaging and developmental People Director, the purpose of the role is to create a sense of belonging, teamwork, vision, community and purpose around the people agenda.

Apply for this job

HRBP - North of England and Scotland

Leeds, England

£55000 - £65000 per annum + car allow, bonus, bens and 30 days holiday

Henlee Resourcing

Reporting to an engaging and developmental People Director, the purpose of the role is to create a sense of belonging, teamwork, vision, community and purpose around the people agenda.

Apply for this job

Executive Director

Remote

£65,000 to £80,000

ASIF

International health charity seeking an Executive Director with inspirational leadership, to build partnerships and deliver our strategic plan.

Apply for this job

Head of Commissioned Partnerships

London (hybrid working)

£55000 - £60000 per annum

Mental Health Innovations

Head of Commissioned Partnerships London (hybrid working) About Us We are Mental Health Innovations (MHI), a digital mental health charity that dev...

Apply for this job

IT Procurement Manager - Global Law Firm

Homeworking

GBP70000 - GBP75000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Role: Senior IT Procurement Manager Type: 9 Month FTC Location: Leeds - x2 days a week Firm: Global Law Firm Day Rate: £70,000 - £75,000 Contact

Apply for this job

HR Data and Systems Manager

Bristol, England

£47000.00 - £52000.00 per annum + full range of benefits

Hays

HR Data and Systems Manager, up to £52k pa + benefits, permanent, great organisation, hybrid, Bristol office. Large leading Bristol organisation which offers knows their people are their strength.

Apply for this job

Procurement Category Manager - Technology

Homeworking

GBP65000 - GBP75000 per annum + + Benefits

Bramwith Consulting

Highly regarded Technology organisation seeks an experience technology procurement candidate to join a newly created role in their expanding procurement function.

Apply for this job

National Lead of Operational Learning & Development

London

SCP 65-69 (£73,137 - £79,402)

Oasis Community Learning

We are offering a unique and exciting opportunity to become an influential leader within one of the largest trusts in the UK.

Apply for this job

Director of Human Resources

Brighton

Competitive

University of Sussex

Having challenged convention since its foundation in 1961, the University of Sussex was created to be life-changing for its students, to deliver pr...

Apply for this job

Head of Human Resources

London (Greater)

£85000 - 95000 per year +

UK Debt Management Office

About the organisation The UK Debt Management Office (“DMO”) is an Executive Agency of Her Majesty's Treasury (“HMT”) responsible for financing the...

Apply for this job

Head of Value Propositions and Innovation

London

90,000-95,000

Michael Page (Client Branded)

This is an exciting newly created role Coach and lead a team of 12 people About Our Client For over 140 years City & Guilds have worked with peo...

Apply for this job

Head of Brand Strategy (corporate)

London (Central), London (Greater)

up to £100k

Corporate Communications Recruitment

An award winning global integrated agency with a strong corporate branding offer are looking to hire a head of brand strategy. Great opportunity!

Apply for this job

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Heaton Moor, Stockport

£62,000 per annum

Supportability

The Chief Executive role for the Charity is to work on behalf of the Board of Trustees to develop and deliver the business plan and business strate...

Apply for this job

Head of Governance and Executive Office

Office-based in London, N4 with flexibility to work remotely, minimum 2 days in the office per month

£67,678 - £72,753 FTE (Actual: £40,606.80 - £43,651.80 per annum) plus excellent benefits

MS Society

Our Head of Governance and Executive Office leads on ensuring that we maintain the highest standards of governance, demonstrating practice across...

Apply for this job

Development Director

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire, CB2

£75,000 - £85,000 with flexibility for an outstanding candidate

CHM

Our client is looking for an exceptional individual to be their next Development Director following the retirement of the current post-holder.

Apply for this job

Senior Procurement Manager / Technology / Global Law-Firm

Homeworking

GBP550 - GBP625 per day +

Bramwith Consulting

9 MONTH INTERIM OPPORTUNITY £550-625p/day - Senior Procurement Manager - Technology - Global Law Firm - Leeds & Hybrid working This globally recognise

Apply for this job

Opportunity to train with a leading global fundraising consultancy

Home based

£51,000 plus performance related bonus of £2,500 in 2024

THINK Consulting Solutions

Motivated by a continual stream of new challenges? Love to problem solve? Committed to helping teams and individuals deliver top quality fundraising?

Apply for this job

Chief Executive

St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Eastbourne

£90,000 - £95,000 + pension + benefits

St Wilfrid's Hospice

Chief Executive St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Eastbourne Full-time £90,000 - £95,000 + pension + benefits St Wilfrid’s Hospice is the local hospice for the...

Apply for this job

Procurement Consulting Opportunities / Leading Boutique

London

GBP65000 - GBP80000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Consulting opportunities - Market Leading Procurement Boutique Consultancy - Private Equity Backed - London + Travel - £65-80k + Package

Apply for this job

Strategic Procurement Manager - Packaging - Global FMCG

Homeworking

GBP50000 - GBP60000 per annum + + Package + Flexi Working

Bramwith Consulting

Strategic Procurement Manager - Packaging - Global and Iconic FMCG brand Location: London/Remote Salary: £50-60k + package

Apply for this job

Interim Indirect Procurement Specialist

Homeworking

GBP550 - GBP600 per day +

Bramwith Consulting

This rapidly growing online commerce business is looking for short-term support until the end of the year to help during a peak period of contract negotiations.

Apply for this job

Senior Procurement Manager / Technology / Global Law-Firm

Homeworking

GBP70000 - GBP75000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

9-Month FTC - Senior Procurement Manager - Technology - Global Law Firm - Leeds & Hybrid working - £550-625p/dayThis globally recognised law firm, ren

Apply for this job

Senior Procurement Manager / Indirects / Global Law-Firm

Homeworking

GBP70000 - GBP75000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Manager- Global Leading Law Firm - FTC - 6 Months- Leeds Based- **£500-600/Day Inside IR35**

Apply for this job

Senior IT Procurement Manager 9 month FTC

Leeds

GBP600 - GBP625 per day +

Bramwith Consulting

Senior IT Procurement Manager- Global Leading Law Firm - FTC - 9 Months- Leeds Based- **£625/Day Inside IR35**

Apply for this job

Assistant Director, HR Business Partnering

London (Central), London (Greater)

£75000 - 100000 per year +

City of London

We are the City of whatever we make it… A career with the City of London Corporation is a career like no other. We are based at the heart of one th...

Apply for this job

Assistant Director, Organizational Development & Talent

London (Central), London (Greater)

£75000 - 100000 per year +

City of London

We are the City of whatever we make it… A career with the City of London Corporation is a career like no other. We are based at the heart of one th...

Apply for this job

Client Services Director

Remote (UK)

Up to £90k DOE plus benefits

air-recruitment

Are you the senior client services pro this really warm and friendly creative agency need?

Apply for this job

Assistant Director, HR Operations

London (Greater)

£75000 - 100000 per year +

City of London

We are the City of whatever we make it… A career with the City of London Corporation is a career like no other. We are based at the heart of one th...

Apply for this job

Senior HR Business Partner

London, England

Negotiable

Hays

HR Business Partner London - Hyrbid £70kpa

Apply for this job

HR Business Partner

Brighton, England

£300.00 - £400.00 per day

Hays

A 6 month temporary HR BP based in Brighton (hybrid), £300-£400 per day

Apply for this job

Marketing Lead

London

£65000 - £75000 per annum

Major Players

Marketing Lead/Head of Marketing - Tech Marketing Lead/Head of Marketing - The Company My client is an extremely successful start-up within Tech (SaaS

Apply for this job

HR Systems and Information Lead

Hybrid working

£70,000

Imperial College London

We are urgently seeking an experienced HR System and Information Lead that can provide strong leadership to our HR Systems team, during a project p...

Apply for this job

Associate Director (Summer School and Executive Education)

London

£70,000-£83,000

London School of Economics

Play a leading role in delivering a key part of LSE's 2030 vision and strategy Be part of a highly successful and commercially driven team About...

Apply for this job

Art Director / Creative - client side / in-house role

London (Central), London (Greater)

£70k - £75k + benefits / flexible working

MODA Consult

This beautiful brand is looking for an Art Director / Creative to work within their in-house team. Outstanding interior design / furniture brand.

Apply for this job

Partnership Director

London (Central), London (Greater)

£70k Basic + £30k OTE plus benefits

MODA Consult

This is such an exciting role, a Partnership Director working with tech platforms, at a leading digital / commerce agency. Something really different!

Apply for this job

HR Manager 14mth FTC

London, England

£50000.00 - £55000.00 per annum

Hays

HR Manager London - Hybrid 14mth FTC Immediate Start

Apply for this job

IT Procurement Manager - Sustainable Technology Firm

Homeworking

GBP80000 - GBP85000 per annum + bonus + home working

Bramwith Consulting

IT Procurement Manager - Sustainable Technology Firm Location: Remote with option to go into office in Central London Salary: £80-85,000 plus package

Apply for this job

Business Director - 2 roles at varying levels

London - Hybrid working, 3 days in the office 2 days at home

£75k - £85k dependent on experience and great benefits

MODA Consult

2 fantastic opportunities at this top creative agency at Business Director level. We need someone with strong CRM / customer engagement experience.

Apply for this job

Business Director x 2 roles

London - Hybrid working, 3 days in the office 2 days at home

£85k - £100k dependent on experience and great benefits

MODA Consult

2 fantastic opportunities at this top creative agency at Business Director level. Opportunity to work with some of the best in the business.

Apply for this job

HR Manager / Senior HR Business Partner

Birmingham, England

£60000.00 - £65000.00 per annum + Excellent Benefits

Wright Solutions

This is an interesting opportunity to join a smaller but highly successful UK business working as a strategically minded HR Business Partner.

Apply for this job

Early Talent Programs Senior Associate

City of London, England

£50000.00 - £60000.00 per annum

Hays

A Global Rating Agency in the hub of the Financial Market for Early Talent Programme Lead

Apply for this job

International Pensions Senior Manager

London, England

£80000.00 - £100000.00 per annum + Bonus, cash allowance, hybrid, flex

Hays

The International Pensions tax team advises employers, employees, and trustees of pension plans on tax treatment for distributions from and contributions to International Pension Plans.

Apply for this job

Senior Reward Manager - Tax

London, England

£80000.00 - £100000.00 per annum + Bonus, cash allowance, hybrid, flex

Hays

The role would suit an existing Manager with demonstrated experience in employment tax advisory and compliance work. Employee share plan and global mobility experience would, whilst not essential, be an advantage.

Apply for this job

Project Management Lead (Mobilisation)

Blended between office and home (England and Wales)

Salary: £56,214 plus London Allowance of £3,520 if applicable

Citizens Advice

We are looking for an experienced project/programme manager with a demonstrable track record in successfully delivering major change initiatives.

Apply for this job

Senior Benefits Manager

London, England

£55000.00 - £70000.00 per annum + Bonus, hybrid, negotiable

Hays

The purpose of this role is to manage the Global Benefits Operations across all locations.

Apply for this job

Benefits & Wellbeing Manager

London, England

£50000.00 - £65000.00 per annum + Bonus, hybrid & flexi, negotiable

Hays

The firm takes very seriously the physical and mental health of its employees and partners.

Apply for this job

Benefits & Wellbeing Manager

London, England

£50000.00 - £65000.00 per annum + Bonus, hybrid & flexi, negotiable

Hays

The firm takes very seriously the physical and mental health of its employees and partners.

Apply for this job

HR Director

Slough, England

£105000.00 - £115000.00 per annum + 20% bonus, car allowance

Hays

Excellent HR Director opportunity. Up to £115k + bonus + car allowance. Hybrid working.

Apply for this job

Senior Procurement Consultant / Best-In-Class

Homeworking

GBP60000 - GBP75000 per annum + Bonus

Bramwith Consulting

Senior Indirect Procurement Consultant / FTSE 250 Consultancy Organisation / Rapid Career Progression / Home Based Contract / £60,000 - £75,000 + Benefits inc. Bonus

Apply for this job

CAPEX Category Manager - Global Utilities Company

Saudi Arabia

GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Category Buyer - CAPEX (Engineering & Construction) - Global Consultancy - Global Waste Management Project - 20-35,000 SAR - Riyadh Saudi

Apply for this job

Major Waste Management/Utilities project - Category Manager

Saudi Arabia

GBP70000 - GBP80000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Leading Saudi Arabian Utilities company - Major construction project Role: Buyer Salary: 25-35,000 SAR Location: Saudi Arabia This Leading Procuremen

Apply for this job

Procurement Senior Manager - Global Blue-Chip

London

GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

World renowned professional services firmRole: Senior Consultant - Indirect GeneralistLocation: London - WFH / Occasional travelSalary: £60-70k + Pack

Apply for this job

Professional Services Category Manager

London

GBP75000 - GBP90000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Global Category Manager- Professional Services - FTSE100 Major - London - £90k + PackageOver the last 5 years, this prestigious consultancy major have

Apply for this job

Procurement Specialist

London

GBP55000 - GBP65000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Consultant Role- Leading Top 100- Forbes Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist- £65K+ Exciting Benefits Prestigious Central London Office Location.

Apply for this job

Safeguarding Trustee

Flexible location

N/A

Save the Children

Are you motivated by our vision of creating a world where every child doesn't just survive, but thrives, and can go on to change the world?

Apply for this job

CEO

Home-based

Grade 10 - £63,673 to £69,561 (appointment is normally made at lowest point on scale)

EAUC

The Alliance for Sustainability Leadership in Education - EAUC - has a unique opportunity to be our CEO. Are you that person?

Apply for this job

Deputy Young Transport Workers Officer (London)

London

Starting at £54,879 – £64,730 (plus a bonus of 1/12th of annual salary)

International Transport Workers Federation (ITF)

The Deputy Young Transport Workers Officer, based in our London office will develop strategies for organising young transport workers, ensuring tha...

Apply for this job

Innovative Procurement Manager - Media Production

London

GBP55000 - GBP65000 per annum + + Package

Bramwith Consulting

This global media organisation are currently undergoing an exciting transformative period, and are seeking a Strategic Procurement Management to drive strategy for the procurement on the largest television and entertainment projects in the organisation's

Apply for this job

HRIS Specialist

London, England

£50000.00 - £65000.00 per annum + Bonus, negotiable, work abroad

Hays

This is a fully autonomous role, where you will have full ownership to design, implement, and bring to life an established but underutilised HRIS system.

Apply for this job

Head of Human Resources - Part Time

SW3 6JJ, London (Greater)

£60,000 - £70,000 FTE + Benefits

JSS

Job description Job Purpose The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity (RMCC) raises money solely to support The Royal Marsden, a world-leading cancer centre...

Apply for this job

Head of People

Wallington, London (Greater)

Cognus Band 6 £39,872.04 (0.6 FTE of £66,454.84)

Cognus Limited

We are looking for a highly motivated and experienced Head of People to lead our HR department, develop our teams and provide strategic direction.

Apply for this job

Construction Category Manager

London

£570 per day (inside IR35)

Langley Search & Interim

The Opportunity:-   Our client is currently recruiting for an interim Construction Category Manager to deliver commercial strategy and tendering / ...

Apply for this job

Senior Indirect Procurement Consultant / FTSE 250

Homeworking

GBP60000 - GBP75000 per annum + Bonus

Bramwith Consulting

Senior Indirect Procurement Consultant / FTSE 250 Consultancy Organisation / Rapid Career Progression / Home Based Contract / £60,000 - £75,000 + Benefits inc. Bonus

Apply for this job

HR Business Partner - Hybrid Working

Salisbury, England

£47000 - £53000 per hour

Morgan Law

Are you an experienced HR Business Partner with Public Sector experience who can commute to Salisbury 2-3 days a week? Are you available to start a new interim role at relative short notice? If so please apply today.

Apply for this job

Global Mobility Senior Manager

London, England

£70000.00 - £95000.00 per annum + Bonus, cash allowance, negotiable

Hays

We are looking for a Senior Manager to join our Financial Services Global Mobility Services (GMS) Technology team in London. Our Global Mobility Service (GMS) practice is a diverse and fast-growing area of our Tax business.

Apply for this job

Junior Business Partner

London, England

Negotiable

Hays

Your new company This company is one of the world's leading technology communication companies. They have a large international presence, leveraging 12,000 employees in the UK alone.

Apply for this job

Head of External Affairs: Fair By Design

London (Central), London (Greater)

£47,013-£56,415 pa + up to 10% contributory pension

Barrow Cadbury Trust

Seeking a talented individual with an outstanding track record of successfully delivering impactful communications and public affairs strategies.

Apply for this job

Associate Director  B2B technology PR

London

£65000 - £80000 per annum

Media Contacts

Are you an Associate Director ready to change agencies? Looking to work with industry defining clients? Are you an individual with the ambition to become...

Apply for this job

HR Manager

Tewkesbury, England

£45000.00 - £55000.00 per annum + full range of benefits

Hays

HR Manager, to £55k pa + bens, hybrid working, Tewkesbury based organisation, HR generalist post, perm. Proud to be the exclusive recruitment partner for a superb leading,well established and growing retail organisation.

Apply for this job

Procurement Specialist

London

GBP50000 - GBP65000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Direct Procurement Specialist- Leading Automotive Firm- £40-50K+ Package- London Based Procurement Consultant Role- Leading Top 100- Forbes Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist- £65K+ Exciting Benefits Prestigious Central Lo

Apply for this job

MD for an ambitious PR agency

London (Greater)

£120,000 - £150,000

f1 Recruitment

An incredible opportunity for an MD to join this award winning integrated agency. Reporting into the CEO, this is an exciting opportunity to lead t...

Apply for this job

HR & OD Business Partner

London, England

£54223 - £60316 per annum

Morgan Law

Are you an experienced HR Business Partner looking for a new challenge? With a refreshed HR & OD Strategy and senior leadership team this is a great time to join.

Apply for this job

Head of Development

Clerkenwell, London

£45-50k per annum

Art Angel Trust

The role has a strong understanding of the funding landscape in the UK and has successfully fundraised from trusts and foundations and private patrons

Apply for this job

Head of HR

Oxfordshire, England

£50000 - £60000 per annum

Hays

A newly created Head of HR role within a post-transformation setting.

Apply for this job

Procurement Manager - Travel and Events

New York

USD120000 - USD130000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Manager - Travel and Events Procurement - $120,000 - $130,000 - Global Leader in Food and Beverage - RemoteIf you want to hear more about

Apply for this job

HRIS Project Manager (iTrent)

London, England

£400 - £500 per day

Morgan Law

1 My London based healthcare client is looking for an experience HRIS Project Manager (iTrent) to join the team on an interim basis. (Hybrid working)

Apply for this job

Director of Communications

Bristol

£92,835

Avon & Somerset Police

We support the lives of millions of people across our diverse communities, and have a workforce of over 6,000 inspiring and dedicated staff,

Apply for this job

Head of Digital

City of London, London / London

£100000 - £120000 per annum

Major Players

Head of Digital (B2B Marketing)**NEW ROLE** The CompanyAn international law firm with an exceptionally strong brand platform and a reputation for exce

Apply for this job

Interim Head of HR

City of London, England

£70000 - £75000 per annum

Morgan Law

We are looking for a Head of HR to join a unique organisation in central London for 12 months.

Apply for this job

FM / Construction Procurement Manager - Global FTSE 250

Dublin City Centre

EUR75000 - EUR85000 per annum + bonus + flexi working

Bramwith Consulting

FM & Construction Procurement Manager - Global FTSE 250 FMCG - 85,000 EURO + package Location: Berkshire (flexible working available)

Apply for this job

Procurement Manager - Production and Special Projects

London

GBP55000 - GBP60000 per annum + + Package

Bramwith Consulting

This global media organisation are currently undergoing an exciting transformative period, and are seeking a Strategic Procurement Management to drive strategy for the procurement on the largest television and entertainment projects in the organisation's

Apply for this job

Strategic Procurement Manager - Packaging - Global FMCG

Homeworking

GBP50000 - GBP60000 per annum + + Package + Flexi Working

Bramwith Consulting

Strategic Procurement Manager - Packaging - Global and Iconic FMCG brand Location: London/Remote Salary: £50-60k + package

Apply for this job

Procurement Officer - Global Mega City

Riyadh

GBP50000 - GBP60000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Officer - Flagship Mega Project in Saudi Arabia - Raw Materials and Direct Procurement - Riyadh - 15-20,000 SAR per month + benefits - ARA

Apply for this job

FM Procurement Manager - Global FTSE 250 FMCG

Reading

GBP75000 - GBP80000 per annum + bonus + flexi working

Bramwith Consulting

FM Procurement Manager - Global FTSE 250 FMCG - £80,000 + package Location: Berkshire (flexible working available)

Apply for this job

Recruitment Partner - Technology / Digital

Swindon, England

£45000 - £55000 per annum + bonus, benefits package & hybrid working

Henlee Resourcing

We are looking for you to be a great team-player who enjoys working with others to achieve exceptional team results.

Apply for this job

Procurement & Supply Chain - Management Consultants

London

GBP70000 - GBP90000 per annum + bonus + excellent package

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement & Supply Chain - Management Consultants - Multiple Opportunities Rapidly Growing Management Consultancy London + Flexibility + Some Travel £70,000 - 90,000 (depending on experience)

Apply for this job

Director of Finance and Operations

London (Greater)

£77,500 - £85,000

JW3

We are looking for a strategic inspiring leader with substantial experience in delivering financial and operational leadership.

Apply for this job

Global Hard FM Procurement Manager

London

GBP70000 - GBP80000 per annum + bonus + excellent package

Bramwith Consulting

Global Hard FM Procurement Manager - Global FMCG - London - £70,000 - £80,000 + Package

Apply for this job

Senior Facilities (FM) Procurement Manager

London

GBP75000 - GBP85000 per annum + Package, Rapid Progression

Bramwith Consulting

Senior Facilities (FM) Procurement Manager - Global Property Giant - London - £75,000 - £85,000 + Package

Apply for this job

Procurement Manager - Travel and Events

New York

USD120000 - USD130000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Generating over $600 million in annual revenue, this dynamic food and beverage organization are undergoing progressive internal transformation - buil

Apply for this job

Head of Innovation and Partnerships (Health)

London

£50520 - £51468 Per Annum

NFP People

Head of Innovation and Partnerships (Health) We have an exciting opportunity for a Head of Innovation and Partnerships to drive innovation to support the work in integrated health and care delivery, and progress opportunities to build new partners

Apply for this job

Taxation Accountant

Sandy, Bedfordshire (Hybrid)

£42,768.00 - £52,124.00 per annum

CHM

This role will become the charity's internal tax expert, providing advice on all taxes that affect the organisation and its entities.

Apply for this job

Head of Business Development

London

£49584 - £50520 Per Annum

NFP People

We have an exciting opportunity for a Head of Business Development to deliver the charity’s ambitious business development goals.

Apply for this job

Finance Manager (maternity cover, 15 months)

E2 9DA, London (Greater)

£50 - £60k depending on experience

ISEAL Alliance

ISEAL is looking for an experienced and motivated 15-month maternity cover for the position of Finance Manager. The role encompasses all responsibi...

Apply for this job

Director of Talent & Learning

Essex (Hybrid)

C£90,000 basic salary plus Excellent Benefits

Astrum HR Search & Selection

Essex (Hybrid: 2/3 days per week Essex with travel/WFH) Our client is a multi-site, fast paced service organisation with strong values. The busines...

Apply for this job

Global Indirect Procurement Specialist

London

GBP50000 - GBP60000 per annum + Excellent Bonus, Rapid Progression

Bramwith Consulting

Global Indirect Procurement Specialist - World-Leading Professional Services Organisation - London + Flex. - £50,000 - £60,000 + Excellent Package

Apply for this job

Head of People and Organisational Development

Location: Bridgwater College Academy

Salary: £65,000 - £75,000 per annum

Bridgwater & Taunton College

Bridgwater and Taunton College Trust is seeking to recruit an outstanding colleague to the position of Head of People and Organisational Development.

Apply for this job

Head Of Procurement

St Helena Island, South Atlantic

£75k pa (Salary of £60k pa, plus International Supplement)

St Helena Government

Enjoying unique lifestyle opportunities, St Helena Island is a self-governing overseas territory of the United Kingdom.

Apply for this job

Contract Manager

St Helena Island, South Atlantic

£60k pa (Salary of £45k pa, plus International Supplement)

St Helena Government

Enjoying unique lifestyle opportunities, St Helena Island is a self-governing overseas territory of the United Kingdom.

Apply for this job

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR | Corporate Reputation, Brands

London (Central), London (Greater)

£75,000 - £80,000

Carter Ferris

This global communications agency is seeking a proven corporate and business media strategist, with solid editorial relationships and deep expertis...

Apply for this job

Associate Director / Senior Associate Director – Energy & Sustainability

London (Central)

Depending on experience

Premier Resourcing UK

Associate Director / Senior Associate Director – Energy & Sustainability GV5409 Exciting London agency looking to recruit someone with publ...

Apply for this job

Director (Financial PR - Tech, Natural Resources, Financial Services )

London (Greater)

Up to £150'000 + benefits

Brook Street

Director (Financial PR - Tech, Natural Resources, Financial Services ). Leading Corporate & Financial PR Agency. Competitive Salary.

Apply for this job

Procurement Manager - Strategic TV Production

London

GBP60000 - GBP65000 per annum + + Package

Bramwith Consulting

This global media organisation are currently undergoing an exciting transformative period, and are seeking a Strategic Procurement Management to drive strategy for the procurement on the largest television and entertainment projects in the organisation's

Apply for this job

Head of People, Organisational Development and the Workplace

Hybrid Working with Head Office at Euston, London NW1 1BS

Circa £80,000 pa plus excellent benefits

Origin Housing

Origin Housing are now seeking an exceptional individual to join them as their new Head of People, Organisational Development and the Workplace.

Apply for this job

Specialist Procurement Consultant opportunity, Saudi Arabia

Homeworking

GBP60000 - GBP75000 per annum + living allowances

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Lead opportunity - Flagship Mega Project in Saudi Arabia - Renewable Energy & Sustainable Technologies - Saudi Arabia - 25,000-35,000 SAR

Apply for this job

Senior Procurement Manager / Indirects / Global Law-Firm

Homeworking

GBP70000 - GBP75000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Senior Procurement Manager - Indirects - Global Law Firm - Leeds & Hybrid working - £70-75k + package This globally recognised law firm, renowned for

Apply for this job

Procurement Consulting Opportunities / Leading Boutique

London

GBP65000 - GBP80000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Consulting opportunities - Market Leading Procurement Boutique Consultancy - Private Equity Backed - London + Travel - £65-80k + Package

Apply for this job

Strategic Sourcing Manager - International TV Production

London

GBP60000 - GBP65000 per annum + + Package

Bramwith Consulting

This global media organisation are currently undergoing an exciting transformative period, and are seeking a Strategic Procurement Management to drive strategy for the procurement on the largest television and entertainment projects in the organisation's

Apply for this job

Senior Media Relations Manager

London (Central)

Premier Resourcing UK

Senior Media Relations Manager Seeking a new in-house challenge leading a team to create and deliver media relations strategies for a global profes

Apply for this job

Interim Resourcing Advisor

London, England

£350.00 - £400.00 per day

Hays

Your new role You will be joining this multinational market leading brand as they prepare to launch an exciting new project across the UK.

Apply for this job

Senior Manager - Pay & Reward

Hybrid flexible working with office locations nationally

£55000 - £65000 per annum + generous benefits

Morgan Law

My highly respected national Charity client has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Pay and Reward specialist to join their organisation.

Apply for this job

Senior HR Advisor

Bournemouth, England

£20.58 - £28.64 per hour

Hays

Seeking an experienced HR Advisor / Senior ER Advisor to join a large organisation managing a complex case load of ER 3-6 months +

Apply for this job

Programme Manager

Warwick

£55k per year

Harris Hill

Implement key organisational change initiatives which are critical to the achievement of the Charity's strategic aims and objectives.

Apply for this job

Director of People & Operations

Hybrid working. Largely home-based, some in-person expected. Some flexibility for hot-desk locations

£55,000

CHM

Are you an ambitious, innovative, and values-led leader who could form a key part of this charity's Senior Leadership Team?

Apply for this job

Account Director

London

£400 - £450 per day

Major Players

Account Director

Apply for this job

Head of Finance

London (Greater)

£52,404 - £62,573

Saferworld

We are looking for a Head of Finance to lead on the development and implementation of financial strategy, financial planning and budgeting

Apply for this job

Head of P2P Outsourcing (BPO)

Paris

EUR100000.00 - EUR120000.00 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

This international FinTech organization provides technology and consulting services to its clients around the world including the implementation of customized Procure-to-Pay (P2P) and Source-to-Contract (S2C) solutions that digitize and simplify purchasin

Apply for this job

Indirect Marketing Procurement Manager / Best-in-Class

Homeworking

GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum + Bonus

Bramwith Consulting

Indirect Marketing Procurement Manager / FMCG / Nationally Loved Brand / London / £60,000 - £70,000 + Benefits inc. Bonus

Apply for this job

Resourcing and Data Analytics Manager

City of London, England

£65000.00 - £80000.00 per annum

Hays

Resourcing and Data Analytics Manager, Leading FTSE 250 Firm, London, Hybrid, Permanent, 65K - 80K

Apply for this job

Head of HR/HR Director

Abingdon, England

£75000.00 - £100000.00 per annum

Hays

We are looking for a Head of HR/HRD with M&A experience to join our life science client in Oxfordshire.

Apply for this job

Category Manager

London

GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Senior Procurement Category Manager- Global FMCG London Based- £60-70K + Package

Apply for this job

Flagship project - Procurement Buyer - Tech

Saudi Arabia

GBP60000 - GBP80000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Buyer- (IT, Hardware, Software) (Multiple Roles) - Working with a leading Global Procurement Consultancy on a Flagship Project in Saudi

Apply for this job

Major Waste Management/Utilities project - Category Manager

Saudi Arabia

GBP70000 - GBP80000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Leading Saudi Arabian Utilities company - Major construction project Role: Buyer Salary: 25-30,000 SAR Location: Riyadh This Leading Procurement & S

Apply for this job

Interim Benefits Manager EMEA

London, England

£300.00 - £600.00 per day

Hays

Interim Benefits Manager EMEA - Financial services - London Hybrid Competitive day rate - inside scope of IR35 Interim Benefits job Interim Benefits Specialist Interim Benefits Consultant

Apply for this job

Interim HR Talent Partner / HR Business Partner

London, England

£275.00 - £400.00 per day

Hays

Interim HR Talent Partner / HR Business Partner (Talent focus) -London Hybrid -Immediate start - Inside scope Support design and implementation of the Talent Management related modules on Success Factors. £300-375 per day

Apply for this job

Procurement Category Manager - Indirects

London

GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Global Procurement CPS Lead - £multibillion FMCG Major - LONDON / WFH - £70-77k + Car and other package details Global FMCG brand is seeking a bright

Apply for this job

Global Procurement Category Manager - Logistics

London

GBP75000 - GBP85000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Category Manager - Warehousing & Transport Logistics - Global Consultancy Major - £80k + Car & Bonus + Excellent Benefits Package - REMOTE

Apply for this job

Global Procurement Category Manager - Professional Services

London

GBP70000 - GBP80000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Title: Procurement Category Manager - Professional Services and Business IntelligenceCompany: Global FTSE 100 Financial Services FirmLocation: WFH - L

Apply for this job

Interim HP BP - Technology

London, England

£427.00 - £518.00 per day

Hays

Interim HR BP to support a Tech population - 9-12 months + - London Hybrid up to £518 per day inside scope Interim HR Business Partner job Immediate start

Apply for this job

Regional HR BP - 12 M FTC

London, England

£65000.00 - £70000.00 per annum

Hays

Interim Regional HR BP - 12 month FTC - Facilities Management - London - c£65,000 - £70,000 plus car allowance Interim HR BP - 12 month FTC - Facilities Management - London - c£65,000 - £70,000 plus car allowance Interim Human Resources Business Partn

Apply for this job

Interim Reward Manager

London, England

£400.00 - £500.00 per day

Hays

Interim Reward Manager - Global Law Firm - London/Remote - up to £500 per day inside scope Interim Reward Manager - Global Law Firm - London/Remote - up to £500 per day inside scope

Apply for this job

Procurement Consultant

London

GBP60000 - GBP65000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Consultant - Forbes Top 100 Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist-£65K+ Exciting Benefits- Prestigious Central London Office Location Procurement Consultant Forbes Top 100 Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Speciali

Apply for this job

Talent Acquisition Partner - Technology

City of London, England

£50000.00 - £55000.00 per annum

Hays

An international Investment Management Firm

Apply for this job

Procurement - Managing Consultant

Homeworking

GBP40000 - GBP60000 per annum + package

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement - Managing Consultant - Global FTSE 100 Professional Services Firm - London - £40 - 60k + Excellent Benefits Package

Apply for this job

Global Procurement Consultant (multiple roles)

Homeworking

GBP30000 - GBP60000 per annum + package

Bramwith Consulting

Global Procurement Consultant (multiple roles) - Management Consultancy - London - £30,000 - £60,000 + Excellent Package + Personalised Career Plan + State of the Art Offices

Apply for this job

Global Junior Procurement Consultant

City of London

GBP40000 - GBP60000 per annum + package

Bramwith Consulting

Global Junior Procurement Consultant - GNFR- International FMCG Firm - London - £40,000 - £60,000 - Excellent Package - Fast Track Career Progression

Apply for this job

Strategic Sourcing Manager, IT & Technology

Dublin City Centre

EUR60000 - EUR90000 per annum + bonus + benefits

Bramwith Consulting

Strategic Sourcing Manager, IT & Technology - Global FTSE 100 FMCG Player - Dublin- £50,000 - €90,000 + Bonus & Benefits

Apply for this job

Procurement Category Manager, HR & Professional Services

Dublin City Centre

EUR60000 - EUR90000 per annum + bonus + benefits

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Category Manager, HR & Professional Services - Iconic Brand - Dublin with Flexible Working - €90,000 + Benefits

Apply for this job

IT Procurement Team Lead

Amsterdam

EUR60000 - EUR80000 per annum + package

Bramwith Consulting

IT Procurement Team Lead - Global FTSE 100 Conglomerate - Amsterdam - €80,000 + Package

Apply for this job

Software Technology Procurement Manager

Dublin City Centre

EUR55000 - EUR90000 per annum + bonus + benefits

Bramwith Consulting

Software Technology Procurement Manager - Strategic Growth Initiative - £25bn+ Professional Services Giant - DUBLIN

Apply for this job

Reward Manager - Analytics

London, England

Bonus, car cash allowance, hybrid

Hays

The Reward Manager (Analytics) role requires a professional with a broad and detailed working knowledge of compensation processes with the expertise to implement change using complex reward analytics.

Apply for this job

Reward Analyst

London, England

Bonus, hybrid, negotiable

Hays

The scope of this role is to support the Reward Director in the delivery of group wide annual pay and performance review, share plans across the organisation, the provisions for pension arrangements and the employee benefits offering across the Group.

Apply for this job

Procurement Consultant

London

GBP60000 - GBP65000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Consultant - Forbes Top 100 Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist-£65K+ Exciting Benefits- Prestigious Central London Office Location Senior Procurement Consultant Forbes Top 100 Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy S

Apply for this job

Director of Communications

Part home/part office (London) based

£90,000 per annum

The UK Committee for UNICEF

This is a great opportunity to join the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) as the Director of Communications.

Apply for this job

Director of Communications

Part home/part office (London) based

£90,000 per annum

The UK Committee for UNICEF

This is a great opportunity to join the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) as the Director of Communications.

Apply for this job

Interim HP BP - Technology

London, England

£427.00 - £518.00 per day

Hays

Interim HR BP to support a Tech population - 9-12 months + - London Hybrid up to £518 per day inside scope Interim HR Business Partner job Immediate start

Apply for this job

Non-Executive Directors

Surrey

£4,800 p.a.

Raven Housing Trust

We’re looking for two people to join our Board...

Apply for this job

In House Media Relations Manager Role at Top Law Firm

London (Central)

Premier Resourcing UK

Exceptional In House Media Relations Manager wanted for top tier global Law Firm!   Salary: £70k DOE - our client will flex for the right candidate

Apply for this job

Head of Foundation Partnerships

Part home/part office (London) based

£60,000 per annum

The UK Committee for UNICEF

This is a great time to join the UK Committee for UNICEF (UNICEF UK) as we have ambitious plans over the next five years.

Apply for this job

Head of Procurement

Bradford, West Yorkshire

Competitive

Bradford Council

City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council – Head of Procurement Bradford is an extraordinary city. Vibrant and diverse, it’s a place of opport...

Apply for this job

Trainer

Bristol, England

£50000.00 - £60000.00 per annum + full range of benefits

Hays

Trainer, to £60k pa, permanent, hybrid with Bristol/Birmingham/Bracknell or Guildford office. Finance sector, leading, long standing and award winning company.

Apply for this job

HR Consultant - TMO Change Project

Cheltenham, England

£350.00 - £400.00 per day + WFH/remote working

Hays

HR Consultant - Target Operating Model change project, up to £400 per day, remote working, interim asap. FTSE 100 multi-national engineering organisation which has its headquarters in Cheltenham.

Apply for this job

Principal Commercial Manager

Canary Wharf, London (Greater)

£51,810 - £59,405 pa

CMA

Exciting opportunity for a proven senior commercial professional, with extensive experience of delivering end to end procurement activity.

Apply for this job

Senior Procurement Manager - Professional Services

London

GBP60000 - GBP75000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Senior Procurement Manager - Professional Services - Multinational Communications Firm - £80-90K + Bonus - London based (hybrid model working) One of

Apply for this job

Procurement Category Manager - Professional Services & HR

Homeworking

GBP60000 - GBP75000 per annum + Benefits

Bramwith Consulting

Blue chip FMCG firm seeks a strong Professional Services sourcing expert to join its world-class procurement function.

Apply for this job

Procurement Category Manager

Homeworking

GBP55000 - GBP65000 per annum + + Car & Benefits

Bramwith Consulting

Iconic FMCG brand seeks a high-achieving procurement expert to join the ranks and drive a crucial spend category towards best-in-class.

Apply for this job

Project Procurement Manager - Television Projects

Homeworking

GBP60000 - GBP65000 per annum + + Benefits

Bramwith Consulting

Leading multimedia organisation seek an ambitious and energetic procurement candidate to join their highly regarded team in a unique and exciting position.

Apply for this job

HRBP - North of England and Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland

£55000 - £65000 per annum + car allow, bonus, bens and 30 days holiday

Henlee Resourcing

Reporting to an engaging and developmental People Director, the purpose of the role is to create a sense of belonging, teamwork, vision, community and purpose around the people agenda.

Apply for this job

HRBP - North of England and Scotland

Leeds, England

£55000 - £65000 per annum + car allow, bonus, bens and 30 days holiday

Henlee Resourcing

Reporting to an engaging and developmental People Director, the purpose of the role is to create a sense of belonging, teamwork, vision, community and purpose around the people agenda.

Apply for this job

HR Manager

Belper, England

£50000.00 - £60000.00 per annum

Hays

A Permanent HR Manager Job in Belper, Derby Paying up to £60,000 + 10% Bonus Depending on Experience

Apply for this job

Deputy Development Director

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

£45,000, - £50,000, depending on experience.

CHM

This is a great opportunity for an enthusiastic & motivated professional to develop their fundraising skills in one of the most friendliest Cambridge.

Apply for this job

Senior Procurement Consultant

London

GBP60000 - GBP65000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Senior Procurement Consultant - Forbes Top 100 Procurement and Supply Chain Consultancy Specialist-£65K+ Exciting Benefits- Prestigious Central London Office Location Senior Procurement Consultant Forbes Top 100 Procurement and Supply Chain Consult

Apply for this job

Head of Communications and Engagement

Gatwick, West Sussex

Circa £70,000 per annum + excellent benefits, including flexible working and 33 days annual leave +

KENT SURREY SUSSEX AHSN LTD

KSS AHSN is seeking to appoint a dynamic Head of Communications and Engagement to join their team!

Apply for this job

Head of People Support Services

West Midlands Region

£70,086 - £73,333

West Midlands Fire Service

Head of People Support Services West Midlands Fire Service £70,086 - £73,333 Who we are West Midlands Fire Service is an ambitious and progressive ...

Apply for this job

Strategic Partnerships Director - Remote

Homeworking

Up to £80,000 per annum + benefits

Micro:bit Educational Foundation

Partnership is a key value of the Micro:bit Educational Foundation and has been central to our success from the very start of the organisation, hel...

Apply for this job

Procurement Administrator / Riyadh

Homeworking

GBP15000 - GBP22000 per month + living allowances

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Officer Arabic Speaking - supporting a Flagship Mega Project in Saudi Arabia - Renewable Energy & Sustainable Technologies - Riyadh - 15,0

Apply for this job

Procurement Consultant opportunity, Saudi Arabia

Homeworking

GBP60000 - GBP75000 per annum + living allowances

Bramwith Consulting

Expat Procurement Consultant opportunity - Flagship Mega Project in Saudi Arabia - Renewable Energy & Sustainable Technologies - Saudi Arabia - £60-75

Apply for this job

Mid/Senior Backend Developer

London

£50000 - £110000 per annum

Tomorrow Recruitment

I am working with a UK mobile app, website and branding agency looking for an engineer to join their team.Skillset:Expertise in NodeJS and Javascript,

Apply for this job

Deputy Head of Knowledge and Evidence

Cardiff (Caerdydd)

£58,611 - £63,522

Natural Resources Wales

Role Purpose   As a member of the core Leadership Team of Natural Resources Wales (NRW), you will fulfil a key strategic role, alongside your funct...

Apply for this job

Buyer CAPEX OPEX - GAB

Riyadh

GBP5000 - GBP6000 per month + Benefits

Bramwith Consulting

Buyer - Capex / Opex Procurement Consultant - Global Consulting firm working on site with a Waste Management organisation - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 25-

Apply for this job

Senior PR Manager (UK and Australia)

London

£65000 - £72000 per annum + Bonus

Major Players

Senior PR Manager (UK & Australia)Up to £72,000 + annual bonus We are proud to be a partner for one of the world's leading dating brands in their sear

Apply for this job

Head of Finance & Operations

London

£50k - 58k per year

Harris Hill

Harris Hill is recruiting for a Head of Finance & Operations for this Children's Charity based in London (Hybrid)

Apply for this job

Head of Programme - Diversity & FIR

London (Greater)

£60,000 - £70,000

Recruitment Revolution

We are seeking an experienced leader to help us drive change in the construction and engineering industry.

Apply for this job

Senior Outsourcing Consultant - Global Consultancy

Homeworking

GBP65000 - GBP75000 per annum + Package

Bramwith Consulting

Role: Senior Technology Outsourcing Consultant Firm: Global Consultancy Salary: £65,000 - £75,000 Location: London / Hybrid Working Contact: Tabitha -

Apply for this job

Senior Indirect Procurement Manager / Best-in-Class

Homeworking

GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum + Bonus

Bramwith Consulting

Senior Indirect Procurement Manager / Best-in-Class Professional Services Organisation / Rapid Career Progression / London / Flexible Working / £57,000 - £67,000 + Benefits inc. Bonus

Apply for this job

Global Procurement Consultant - Manager Grade

London

GBP80000.00 - GBP100000.00 per annum + Car Allowance, Bonus

Bramwith Consulting

Global Procurement Consultant - Manager Grade - Industry-Leading Procurement Consultancy - London + Hybrid Working - £80,000 - £100,000 + Excellent Bonus Scheme + Car Allowance If you are a Senior Procurement Consultant at either a 'Big 4' or a Bo

Apply for this job

Procurement Consulting Opportunities / Leading UK firm

London

GBP65000 - GBP80000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

Procurement Consulting opportunities - Market Leading Procurement Boutique Consultancy - Private Equity Backed - London + Travel - £65-80k + Package

Apply for this job

Business Director

London

£75000 - £90000 per annum

Major Players

Job Title - Business Director The Role / Company A fashion and entertainment agency are looking for a Business Director to work on a US fashion brand!

Apply for this job

Director of Fundraising

London

£80k - 85k per year

Harris Hill

Harris Hill are thrilled to be partnering with a much-loved British veterans charity to recruit their new Director of Fundraising.

Apply for this job

Supply Chain Coordinator

London

GBP200.00 - GBP400.00 per day +

Bramwith Consulting

Supply Chain Co-Ordinator - Global FMCG - London + Flexible Working - £400/day (flexible dependent on experience) - Initial 6-month contract Market-leading consumer goods company, responsible for some of the most recognizable brands on supermarket

Apply for this job

Head of HR Part Time

City of London, England

£80000.00 - £100000.00 per annum

Hays

Head of HR in Wealth Management & Financial Planning, based in Mayfair Part Time - 3 Days a week

Apply for this job

Procurement Senior Manager - Global Blue-Chip

London

GBP60000 - GBP70000 per annum +

Bramwith Consulting

World renowned professional services firmRole: Senior Consultant - Indirect GeneralistLocation: London - WFH / Occasional travelSalary: £60-70k + Pack

Apply for this job

Interim Reward Manager

London, England

£400.00 - £500.00 per day

Hays

Interim Reward Manager - Global Law Firm - London/Remote - up to £500 per day inside scope

Apply for this job

Interim HR Project Manager - Remote UK

London, England

£500.00 - £600.00 per day

Hays

Interim HR Project Manager job- 6 month duration - Remote working in the UK - £400-£600 per day outside of scope HR Program Manager job / HR BP job

Apply for this job

Resourcing and Data Analytics Manager

London, England

£65000.00 - £80000.00 per annum

Hays

Resourcing and Data Analytics Manager, Leading FTSE 250 Firm, London, Hybrid, Permanent, 65K - 80K

Apply for this job

Interim Benefits Manager EMEA

London, England

£300.00 - £600.00 per day

Hays

Interim Benefits Manager EMEA - Financial services - London Hybrid Competitive day rate - inside scope of IR35 Interim Benefits job Interim Benefits Specialist Interim Benefits Consultant

Apply for this job

Global Procurement Lead - Supply Chain

Homeworking

GBP75000 - GBP80000 per annum + Benefits

Bramwith Consulting

Iconic brand seeks a high-achieving procurement expert to join the ranks and drive a crucial spend category towards best-in-class.

Apply for this job

Indirect Procurement Director - Procurement Consultancy

London

GBP100000.00 - GBP110000.00 per annum + Excellent Bonus

Bramwith Consulting

One of the largest specialist procurement consultancies in the UK is looking to bring on a Director level procurement professional with a strong track record across both delivery and sales within a management consultancy environment.

Apply for this job

Interim HR Talent Partner / HR Business Partner

London, England

£275.00 - £400.00 per day

Hays

Interim HR Talent Partner / HR Business Partner (Talent focus) -London Hybrid -Immediate start - Inside scope Support design and implementation of the Talent Management related modules on Success Factors. £300-375 per day

Apply for this job

Regional HR BP - 12 M FTC

London, England

£65000.00 - £70000.00 per annum

Hays

Interim Regional HR BP- 12 month FTC - Facilities Management - London - c£65,000 - £70,000 plus car allowance

Apply for this job

Associate Director of Resourcing

Gloucestershire, England

£257.00 - £292.00 per day

Hays

In this strategic post you will be a key member of the senior People & OD leadership team and you'll be implementing effective resourcing strategies that support the workforce transformation plans for the organisation and enable the recruitment, supply an

Apply for this job

Senior Recruitment Manager

City of London, England

£75000.00 - £85000.00 per annum

Hays

Partnering with NASDAQ listed business to deliver expert support to their global talent acquisition function.

Apply for this job

Head of Operations

London, E1, with scope for flexible working

£45,000 - £50,000 per annum

SPAB (The Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings)

Could you bring senior level support for financial management and operational resilience, enabling us to fulfil our charitable purpose effectively?

Apply for this job

Head of TA - Europe

London, England

£75000.00 - £90000.00 per annum

Hays

Head of TA - Europe, International Recruitment Agency, 75K - 90K, Hybrid, Permanent.

Apply for this job

Head of HR

London, England

£80000.00 - £100000.00 per annum

Hays

Head of HR in Wealth Management & Financial Planning, based in Mayfair

Apply for this job

Communications Lead

Homeworking

up to £100k

Premier Resourcing UK

NEW Communications Lead position with the TNFD.

Apply for this job

Director of Development

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

£90,000

Murray Edwards College, Cambridge

Murray Edwards now seeks to appoint a new Director of Development

Apply for this job

Head of Human Resources

Harrow

MG2-3 £52,225 - £68,532 per annum depending on location

Avanti Schools Trust

This is an exciting opportunity to join Avanti in a forward-thinking, dynamic and strategic role to drive our ambitions about our people and culture.

Apply for this job

Assistant Director - Education and Equalities

London Fields, London (They promote a flexible, hybrid way of working)

£58,392

CHM

This is an exciting opportunity to join the charity as an Assistant Director to lead their highly skilled and passionate Education and Equalities team

Apply for this job

Chief People Officer

London (Central), London (Greater) - Agile/Hybrid - Homeworking,

£97-£100k FTE plus 6% contributory pension. 27 days plus bank holidays

Anna Freud Centre

Within this role, you will have an opportunity to create and shape the new role of Chief People Officer within the Centre.

Apply for this job

Managing Director - Leading Consumer Lifestyle PR Firm - London

Based in the heart of central London

Up to £130'000 + benefits, bonus and E MI Share Option Scheme

Brook Street

Are you an entrepreneurial M.D or highly experienced Director looking for more creative control at a top Consumer Lifestyle PR Firm? If so, read on!

Apply for this job

Performance Marketing Manager

London, City of London

£50000 - £70000 per annum

Major Players

Performance Marketing Manager - Financial Services - London£50,000 - £70,000I am excited to be working with a Global Financial Services business that

Apply for this job

Talent Acquisition Manager

Oxford, England

£50000.00 - £55000.00 per annum

Hays

Talent Acquisition Manager - Central Oxford - Hybrid - Up to £55,000

Apply for this job

Resourcing advisor

City of London, England

£24.09 - £26.83 per hour + Hybrid working

Hays

Full-time Resourcing Advisor - £24.09 - £26.83 This is a great opportunity to join a non-profit organisation within the education sector as a Resourcing Advisor. Hybrid working available.

Apply for this job

Head of Finance

Buckinghamshire

£50k per year

Harris Hill

Harris Hill is recruiting for a Permanent Head of Finance for this well-established charity based in Buckinghamshire -Only 1 day a week in the office

Apply for this job

Regional HR BP - 12 M FTC

London, England

£65000.00 - £75000 per annum

Hays

Interim Regional HR BP- 12 month FTC - Facilities Management - London - c£65,000 - £70,000 plus car allowance

Apply for this job

Head of Production

London (Central), London (Greater)

Up to £90k plus benefits

air-recruitment

​This full-stack consultancy and communications company is looking for a Head of Production

Apply for this job

HR Business Partner/Associate HR Business Partner

Portsmouth, Hampshire

See job advert

University of Portsmouth

The University of Portsmouth are looking for talented and ambitious people to join our HR Partnering Team.

Apply for this job

Associate Director  B2B technology and sustainability

London

£75000 - £80000 per annum

Media Contacts

Consider yourself a tech savvy individual? Are you looking to move into an industry defining agency? Are you fascinated by all thing’s sustainability, healthcare, and...

Apply for this job

Director of Corporate Communications - FTSE 100 - 6 month FTC

Windsor, Berkshire

£80,000-£120,000

VMA Group

Fantastic 6 month FTC for a Corporate Communications Director to joing a FTSE 100 business in the Travel/Hospitality sector.

Apply for this job

Senior Tech Recruitment Partner

City of London, England

£60000.00 - £65000.00 per annum

Hays

An international strategy consulting firm for more than 50 years

Apply for this job

Business Director

London

£80,000 - £85,000

The Great & The Good

London-based network agency seeks entrepreneurial Business Director to play a key role in their future growth.

Apply for this job

Internal Communications Manager

London, England

Up to £60000.00 per annum

Morgan Law

We are looking for an Interim Internal Communications Manager to join a scientific organisation with a clinical purpose, aiming to set the standard for the future of pathology.

Apply for this job

Strategy Director - Consumer creative clients

Scotland

£65k-£90k (London) or £60k-£80k (Scotland)

Premier Resourcing UK

NEW Strategy Director position with hugely creative and established communications agency.

Apply for this job

Resourcing Projects Lead

Birmingham, England

£45648.00 - £57056.00 per annum

Hays

Permanent Opportunity - Resourcing Projects Lead

Apply for this job

EDI Lead

London, England

£50000 - £53000 per annum

Morgan Law

We have an urgent requirement for a passionate EDI lead to join a London based NHS Trust as their EDI Manager for the next 3 to 6 months.

Apply for this job

Head of Government Relations and Public Affairs

Maidenhead

£60000 - £61000 per annum + pension, flexible working, life assurance

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission

Head of Government Relations and Public Affairs Location: Maidenhead, with Hybrid Working Contract Type: Permanent, Full Time Benefits: Circa £60,000 with substantial benefits package

Apply for this job

Head of Resourcing

Birmingham, England

£58708.00 - £76198.00 per annum

Hays

Permanent Post - Head of Resourcing

Apply for this job

Board Director/Deputy MD

London (Central), London (Greater)

c£150,000 plus comprehensive benefits

The Foundry - Original

A mid-sized consultancy, part of a larger privately owned group, is looking for a successor or deputy to the CEO

Apply for this job

Senior Copywriter/ HoC - FTC Mat Cover

London

£65000 - £70000 per annum

Major Players

Senior Writer - FTC Maternity Cover Our client, an award-winning Creative Agency, are on the lookout for their next Senior Copywriter to join their t

Apply for this job

HRBP

Nottingham, England

Negotiable

Hays

This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced HRBP who is a strong generalist but also has led on EDI and well-being initiatives and policies.

Apply for this job

Head of Adult & Child Bereavement Services

Sydenham, London (Greater)

£57,954 per annum (being the full time equivalent)

St Christopher's Hospice

We have an exciting opportunity for a passionate, enthusiastic, dedicated and experienced leader to head up our Adult and Child Bereavement Services.

Apply for this job

Growth Director - Digital Agency - London

London

£110,000 - £120,000 per annum + bonus & benefits

DNA Recruit

Growth Director, Digital Agency, London with min 8 years experience within new business role

Apply for this job

Creative Director (marketing partnerships)

London

£75000 - £90000 per annum + Bonus & Bens

Major Players

Are you a Creative Director or ACD with Marketing partnerships experience ready to step up? RoleI am looking for a strong ideas person who can develo

Apply for this job

Director of Finance and Operations | Bliss

London, UK (hybrid working available)

circa £65,000, depending on experience

Bliss

4 or 5 days per week / permanent Come and make a real difference to the lives of babies born premature or sick by joining Bliss as our next Directo...

Apply for this job

HEAD OF PR | Global Creative Agency

London (Central), London (Greater)

up to £80k

Carter Ferris

A fantastic opportunity to effectively launch a new inhouse PR division within this high profile, high talent London based creative agency. You wil...

Apply for this job

Client Services Director

London (Central), London (Greater)

Up to £100k dependent on experience

air-recruitment

Are you a Client Services Director with fantastic integrated experience? We want to hear from top talent for this thriving agency.

Apply for this job

Executive Director for Wales

Wales

Salary: £71,500

Samaritans

Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy, and Samaritans' vision is that fewer people die by suicide. That's why we work tirelessly to reach more pe...

Apply for this job

Global HR Director

Cardiff, Wales

Negotiable

International Baccalaureate

Responsible for the design and delivery of the entire suite of HR deliverables across all IB offices, the Global HR Director is the top-most HR professional at the IB who will provide strategic HR advice to the executive team, and who will champion strate

Apply for this job

eCommerce Manager - Luxury Sustainable Sneaker Brand

London (Greater)

£80,000 - £100,000 depending on experience + Bonus Incentives

Recruitment Revolution

We’re fairly ‘new kids’ to the block but we are experiencing crazy growth and looking for someone to be part of this incredible journey.

Apply for this job

PR Associate Director - Consumer

London (Central)

Depending on experience

Premier Resourcing UK

PR Associate Director – Consumer GV5535 Multi-award winning agency who are growing quickly with a great team, are currently looking for a PR Assoc...

Apply for this job

Managing Director - rapidly growing strategic comms agency, deliberately challenging the status quo

Central London

£ highly competitive package dependent on experience

Fabric

Newly-formed MD role for a strategic comms agency, focused on running and growing the business. An agency challenging the conventional industry model

Apply for this job

Director of Growth and New Business

London

Up to £75000.00 per annum + £50,000 commission

Tomorrow Recruitment

Director of Growth and New Business for design agency

Apply for this job

Creative Director / Head of Creative

London (Central), London (Greater) / Hybrid Working

£125k + excellent benefits

MODA Consult

We are looking for a modern day Creative Director / Head of Creative who gets retail, shopper, digital and commerce. A huge opportunity to lead!

Apply for this job

Corporate and Public Affairs Associate Director

London (Central)

Premier Resourcing UK

Corporate/ Public Affairs Associate Director role @ top tier central London strategic communications agency My client, a top tier corporate commun

Apply for this job

Director of New Business - USA

New York (US)

$120 - $150k basic salary, with bonus / commission and benefits

MODA Consult

We are looking for a Director of New Business / New Business Director, someone who has eligibility to work in the USA. Role based in NYC, remote work.

Apply for this job

Business Director / Growth Strategy Director

London (Central), London (Greater) / Hybrid Working

Up to £90k, plus bonus + benefits

MODA Consult

Business Director / Growth Strategy Director who has a real specialism in content and influencer marketing. A chance to build something your way!

Apply for this job

Production Director - Interior Design Business

London (Central), London (Greater)

£70k - £75k + benefits / flexible working

MODA Consult

We are looking for a Production Director to work within an interior design business. A rare but highly attractive opportunity for the right person!

Apply for this job

Associate Director - Brand Strategy

London (Central), London (Greater)

£65-80k plus benefits

Rare Selection

We are working on two exceptional briefs for experienced brand strategy consultants to join a renowned consultancy at a key point in its evolution.

Apply for this job

Development Director

Nationwide

£60,000

Music for Youth

We are seeking an exceptional Development Director with excellent knowledge of fundraising and philanthropy to lead and develop Music for Youth’s f...

Apply for this job