In-house payroll vs. outsourced payroll – which is the best?

Last Updated: 11 Apr 2023

In-House Payroll

Advantages:

In-house payroll is a good option for large businesses preferring to retain full control over the process because it:

• Ensures payroll is updated any time.



• Easily integrates with internal IT systems/HR systems/enterprise-wide solutions.



• Guarantees information stays confidential within the business.



Disadvantages:

Depending on the size and activity of the business, reasons for avoiding in-house payroll include:

• Dedicated team: hiring, training, maintaining an in-house payroll team and systems can be expensive, time-consuming and labour-intensive.

• Inefficiency: payroll is often required on a specific day/time, meaning payroll staff not always 100% utilised.

• Legislation: businesses with in-house payroll take-on responsibility to be compliant and up to date with payroll and auto-enrolment pensions regulations and laws. Non-compliance is costly, damaging to a business and its reputation.

• Prone to error: businesses having one person or team for in-house payroll, are wholly dependent on their knowledge, efficiency and accuracy.



Outsourced Payroll

Advantages:

Handing over responsibility to another company may seem daunting, but outsourced payroll is highly efficient: