In-house payroll vs. outsourced payroll – which is the best?

In-House Payroll
Advantages:
In-house payroll is a good option for large businesses preferring to retain full control over the process because it:
- • Ensures payroll is updated any time.
- • Easily integrates with internal IT systems/HR systems/enterprise-wide solutions.
- • Guarantees information stays confidential within the business.
Disadvantages:
Depending on the size and activity of the business, reasons for avoiding in-house payroll include:
- • Dedicated team: hiring, training, maintaining an in-house payroll team and systems can be expensive, time-consuming and labour-intensive.
- • Inefficiency: payroll is often required on a specific day/time, meaning payroll staff not always 100% utilised.
- • Legislation: businesses with in-house payroll take-on responsibility to be compliant and up to date with payroll and auto-enrolment pensions regulations and laws. Non-compliance is costly, damaging to a business and its reputation.
- • Prone to error: businesses having one person or team for in-house payroll, are wholly dependent on their knowledge, efficiency and accuracy.
Outsourced Payroll
Advantages:
Handing over responsibility to another company may seem daunting, but outsourced payroll is highly efficient:
- • Cost-effectiveness: outsourced payroll companies enable process efficiencies and overhead savings, with payroll expertise and resources in place so you don’t need them.
- • Expert status: as experts within the payroll industry, they are reliable and guarantee your business is compliant with all regulations.
- • Specialised technology: payroll technology can be costly, so using an outsourced payroll company means benefitting from their investment in payroll software.
- • Sensitive information: outsourced payroll businesses are experienced in working with sensitive information, and must have secure systems for storing data.
- • Contact whenever required: an outsourced payroll provider has people assigned to your payroll, who are always available to answer questions or make changes.
- • Bespoke: outsourced payroll companies understand no two businesses are the same, so develop a tailored payroll service to match client’s individual needs.
- • Value-added benefits and better employee experience: providers like HIVE360 go further, with its Engage employee mobile app provides 24/7 access to digital payslips, pensions performance, inclusive health and money savings benefits.
Disadvantages:
- • Businesses must give up some control: some business owners feel uncomfortable handing over some control to an external company preferring instead to keep sensitive information in-house.
