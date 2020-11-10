Inbox Zero? I just reached ‘Inbox 100,000’ - and I regret nothing

Clearing your emails for the sake of it is a massive waste of time.

by Adam Gale

Yesterday, I reached 100,000 unread emails. My colleagues were appalled. In fact, several of them reported feelings of anxiety just thinking about it.

I suspect that they, like many people, have been conditioned by the productivity cult of Inbox Zero (or rather the popular expression of it - see below*) to view clearing emails as a basic act of organisational hygiene, which I suppose makes me some kind of Howard Hughes-esque digital hoarder. 

I’m having none of it. It's just a number. In fact, the reaction people have to it illustrates precisely why Inbox Zero - as it is commonly understood - is such a bad idea. 

