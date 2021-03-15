Inclusion is for everyone - including white men

People in majority groups can feel threatened by D&I, but they can also contribute to it.

Martin hadn't given up trying to have his question heard. He looked angry and was waving his arms around to catch our attention. The others online just shook their heads in exasperation and tutted.

This was my first interaction with the diversity & inclusion (D&I) network at Barclays. All those who I had spoken to before the call were women, most of them women of colour. They were smart, passionate and articulate about D&I at the bank.

I asked why they were ignoring Martin. They couldn’t believe I was asking about him. One said, “He’s a trouble maker and doesn’t buy into D&I, he just turns up to the sessions and causes problems.” Martin was shouting but had been ‘muted’. I asked if I could speak with him.