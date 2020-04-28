How to innovate in a crisis

Leadership lessons video panel: ADP UK MD Jeff Phipps and Amazing If co-founder Sarah Ellis discuss co-creation, using data and more.

It's tempting to view innovation as a secondary problem to survival. But the innovations we make today will have a huge impact on our competitive position in the post-COVID world.

The combination of lockdown and unprecedented uncertainty poses a significant challenge to innovation-as-usual, so it's especially vital to reassess how we innovate, and indeed what we're innovating for.

To help get to the bottom of these questions and to explore what's working and what's not, Management Today's editor Adam Gale spoke with Jeff Phipps, UK MD for multinational ADP, and Sarah Ellis, co-founder of leadership, development and careers firm Amazing If.