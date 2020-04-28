How to innovate in a crisis

Leadership lessons video panel: ADP UK MD Jeff Phipps and Amazing If co-founder Sarah Ellis discuss co-creation, using data and more.

by Adam Gale

It's tempting to view innovation as a secondary problem to survival. But the innovations we make today will have a huge impact on our competitive position in the post-COVID world.

The combination of lockdown and unprecedented uncertainty poses a significant challenge to innovation-as-usual, so it's especially vital to reassess how we innovate, and indeed what we're innovating for.

To help get to the bottom of these questions and to explore what's working and what's not, Management Today's editor Adam Gale spoke with Jeff Phipps, UK MD for multinational ADP, and Sarah Ellis, co-founder of leadership, development and careers firm Amazing If.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £52 a quarter*

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package

*plus VAT